Emergency Numbers

COVID-19: Call 111 if you have symptoms this is a COVID-19-dedicated line, to only be used by those having upper-respiratory-type symptoms. This is NOT a general helpline. Please help alleviate the strain on these already busy phone lines by adhering to these rules.

Sick notes: 200 07888

Repeat prescriptions: 200 07909 or email prescriptionrepeats@gha.gi

Evening GP telephone consultations/clinics (5-7pm): 200 07908

Emergency dental appointments: 200 07809 and 200 07962

Non-medical question related to COVID-19: 200 41818 or email covid.info@gibraltar.gov.gi

If you are in self-isolation or over 70 and require assistance: 200 41818 or email covid.info@gibraltar.gov.gi

If you develop a cough, fever, shortness of breath, nasal congestion or a runny nose: 111