Elderly Residential Services are delighted to announce that following Public Health advice, it will be moving towards Phase 5 of its COVID-19 De-escalation plan.

Alongside Gibraltar’s Director of Public Health, Dr Sohail Bhatti, ERS have been working with the GHA’s Consultant Microbiologist and the GHA COVID-19 Laboratory to create a safe de- escalation plan and visiting procedure for all ERS sites.

In order to continue to safeguard and protect all our Residents, the following measures have been approved:

• Visits will be permitted as long as there are no confirmed positive cases in ERS sites.

• In line with Public Health recommendations, in the event that a positive COVID-19 case is detected, visiting in that particular site will be suspended until the situation is resolved.

• Visits will be permitted daily from 1pm to 6 pm.

• PPE must continue to be worn indoors at all times. Social distancing must be maintained at all times between different social bubbles.

• Visitors must contact their particular Residential floor in order to book their visit in advance of the allocated visiting times.

Visits will be increased to 2 designated visitors per resident, per day. Only 1 visitor will be allowed at any given time when the visit is conducted indoors.

• More than two visitors will be allowed at the same time when the visit is conducted outdoors.

• Visitors will require a negative Antigen Lateral flow test on the respective ERS site prior to their visit.

• All visitors must provide proof of receipt of one dose of a COVID -19 vaccination in order to be allowed in to any ERS site during visiting times.

• There must be a gap of no more than 14 days between the first dose of vaccine and visit.

• Non-vaccinated visitors will be allowed to see their loved ones in the external communal areas in the respective site.

• Bella Vista Day Centre and the Respite services will return to full capacity.

Further information can be obtained from ERS Nurse Management by calling 200 70473.

