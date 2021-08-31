I can’t lie, I’m a little distracted whilst writing this month’s letter as I’m about to go on my first holiday since 2019 BC (before Covid!). After spending an inordinate amount of time holed up in our homes, people have expressed some concerns about being released back into the wild: squeezing our happily-fed pandemic bodies into our old clothes (buy new ones, I say!), remembering how to interact with other people instead of pulling our masks up and shuffling away nervously, and eating a meal without a television screen in front of us. Here goes nothing!

If a little post-Covid cushion is playing on your mind, then boy do we have an article for you – and it doesn’t involve any fad diets or exhausting exercise routines. Gianna explores ‘fatphobia’ and how society and the media have skewed our perception of how we are are ‘supposed’ to look (p. 39). What do we want? Body confidence! When do we want it? Right after I finish this delicious snack, thankyouverymuch.

On our cover this month is none other than the banjo man himself, Alan Powe. In his usual spot on the corner of Gauchos and Fish Market Lane, Alan has been entertaining passersby for the last couple of years – but what’s his story? It involves a spiritual awakening, 14 countries, and a single instrument (p. 23).

I don’t know about you, but after the summer I get an insatiable (and almost always premature) urge to bring out all my coats and jumpers, with the hope of convincing the weather gods to send some cooler weather our way. Saving me from a sweaty September, however, our resident fashionista provides us with some sensible fashion advice to carry us through the autumn season (p. 80).

And if that hasn’t whetted your reading appetite enough already, we also have an interview with a teen pilot, who broke a world record as the youngest aviator to circumnavigate the globe in a single-engine aircraft (p. 28).

Until next month,