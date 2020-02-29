Dear readers,

I hope you’ll forgive me for forgoing my usual Editor’s letter format this month, to allow me to say goodbye to Peter Schirmer; a journalist, a fellow grammarian, and my dear friend.

Peter was beyond a shadow of a doubt one of the most interesting men I had the pleasure of knowing. There was something so comforting about our conversations; the perfect balance of professionalism and side-splitting humour. In his words, we just ‘got’ each other.

During his halcyon days, Peter worked for a swathe of papers on Fleet Street; The Times, the Daily Mail, and The Observer. Back in Gibraltar, he penned articles for a number of publications such as the Gibraltar Chronicle, Vox, Reach, B2B, Gibraltar International and, of course, The Gibraltar Magazine.

Peter was a matter-of-fact man, with a penchant for winding me up with his naughty writing. (I once told Peter off for writing about ‘big-bottomed’ women, his response to which was to centre his next article around the world being too politically correct.) I wonder what he would have thought of our March issue, with its modern focus on strong female figures in celebration of International Women’s Day and Mother’s Day. I rather think he would have liked it.

In a slight departure from Peter’s usual satirical prose about the Gods of Olympus, we have a rather more sombre (but no less humorous) piece, entitled No Funeral, Thanks. I worried that Peter would leave us before I got to publish it. And I think so did he.

Peter, I’m better for having known you. I hope you approve of this issue, which we dedicate to you.

And at the very least, give a nod of approval for my proper usage of the Oxford comma in my introduction.