By the time you’re reading this, the Rock is likely to have returned to a hive of activity as tourists roll in for the summer months.

With Gibraltar’s inclusion on the ‘Green List’ for travel, and the positive press hailing us as the perfect holiday hotspot, visitors will inevitably be setting their sights on Gibraltar, in what might finally be a return to some semblance of normality…and if that makes you a little nervous, you’re not alone! It has been a bizarre 15 months; let’s take it day by day.

But what does the post-Covid era look like for work? Eran and Ayelet explore working from home across a number of fields as more and more companies reap the benefits of remote working (p. 18).

SUMMERTIME AND THE LIVIN’ IS EASY.

On the 5th of June, World Environment Day will be celebrated across the globe. To join in, we asked The Nautilus Project to send in their Top Ten Tips to help minimise your plastic footprint (p. 16).

Later on in the month, on the 21st June, World Music Day will take place. Carmen has chosen five songs from five different genres to spice up your summer playlists (p. 44).

If, like me, you’re struggling to feel ‘summer ready’ after what has felt like an eternal hibernation, fear not! Our beauty guru, Alex, has put together a list of magical products to help speed up the process (p. 77).

Fashionista Julia is also on hand to alleviate our outfit anxiety for the inevitable flurry of wedding activity as previously-postponed events start punctuating our calendar once more (p. 80).

And finally, there’s a new mayor in town: we sit down with Christian Santos ahead of his appointment to hear about his plans for our community – and I think you’re going to like them (p. 27). We also hit the streets to ask what you hope to see from Mayor Santos – head over to Hello There to see what you said (p. 8)!