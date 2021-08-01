The days are longer, our sleeves are shorter, and the weather is just right. How have you been spending your summer so far?

Some of you have had your nose tucked in a good book – and we asked you all about it. After a period of only reading prisoner autobiographies right before bed, I’ve taken our resident bookworm’s advice and have begun reading The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue. A great read, and the nightmares have stopped! Head over to Hello There for more (p. 8)!

Emma and Jamie have spent their summer wisely, indulging in a trip to nearby winery Bodega Bentomiz, and they’ve returned with some suggestions (p. 63)!

Thomas has been refining his art skills, and is this month teaching us the perfect way to draw a single fruit – namely, an orange (p.49).

Christine (my aunt, but more importantly, ASWAD’s biggest fan) interviews ‘Drummie Zeb’ of popular reggae band ASWAD, who you may have seen performing on Armed Forces Day in Casemates – 15 years on from their last gig on the Rock (p. 55).

And lastly, we have the beautiful Nalanie Chellaram gracing our front cover. Nalanie’s recent book, Loss, Life, Love is quite exceptional in its rawness and emotion. With a spiritual thread running through its core, her book explores grief in all its entirety, juxtaposing extreme sorrow with acceptance and joy. Head over to our Book Club for a little review (p. 52), and read Joel’s interview with the lovely author herself (p.45).