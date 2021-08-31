By Rochelle Artesani Ferreri

Just over 20 years ago as a Foreign Languages student I fell in love…with an Italian, and Italy! Since then, I’ve been ‘appassionata’ about pizza, pasta, and it’s people! I got married to Agostino Ferreri originally from Calabria, and lived in Rome for over 5 years.

He comes from a family that produced their own olive oil, wine, citrus fruits, salamis and more. They ran a pizzeria in heart of Rome, then moved onto production and sale of organic agricultural products at km zero (direct sale from field to stall!). These experiences taught us the importance of using simple ingredients and seasonal produce, respecting age old methods & recipes.

My husband has always been fascinated with the origin of Italian surnames in Gibraltar, the Genovese history we hold and the similar family and food values we have. So after much travelling and tasting around Italy, my husband qualified with a Diploma degree from Academia Italiana chef and we decided to take the plunge and bring a true taste of Italy to Gibraltar.

“Rome was not built in a day” as the saying goes, and neither are our unique Pizzas ál taglio as they rise to 48 hours of leavening and maturation of the dough! The result? A delicious, artisan slice of amore!

Our pasta comes from genuine Italian grain, and not many people know, but there are rules about pairing pasta shapes and sauces. In Italian restaurants you CANNOT pick and choose the shape of pasta you prefer and match it with a sauce you fancy. Rather, it is the chef who decides what pasta format is best for the sauce they are using.















From our classic carbonara (no cream, bacon or mushrooms per favore!), to the fantastic fettuccine ragù (mince) or the lush linguine and gamberi (prawns) whatever your choice, it’s definitely special – as Federico Fellini said “Life is a combination of magic and pasta”.

Our expanding desserts menu is also a must! We stay true to the Tiramisù, prepare a Panna cotta like no other and our Famous Hazelnut Cheesecake Ball is the bomb! We also offer a range of daily homemade pastries with the best coffee to accompany.

Lastly, we wish to thank every one of you who have helped us on this great gastronomical journey, our professional hardworking staff, and our customers who keep coming back for more…la vita è bella!

The Eatalian, 30 Glacis Road, Imperial Ocean Plaza, Gibraltar, Tel. 200.76636, Mobile. 56003858, Email: [email protected], Fbook: The Eatalian, Instagram: @Eatalian.gib

Photography by Emanuela Redaschi: www.emanuelaredaschi.com.