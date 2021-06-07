EasyJet operated their inaugural service from Edinburgh, Scotland to Gibraltar on Saturday 5th June.

The new service is operating twice weekly until the end of October, on Tuesdays and Saturdays and flown with Airbus A319s and A320 aircraft.

The Hon Vijay Daryanani MP Minister for Business, Tourism, Transport and the Port was at the airport to welcome the flight, along with teams from Gibraltar International Airport and the Gibraltar Tourist Board. Arriving passengers were presented with Visit Gibraltar branded gifts.

Minister Daryanani said, “I’m very pleased to finally see this service start. This was the first route that I secured to Gibraltar in December 2019. Edinburgh is the first ever direct link with Scotland from our airport, so this gives me even more satisfaction. It was due to operate last year but the pandemic delayed this. When the route was originally on sale it showed excellent forward demand and I have no doubt that it will be a great success. This is yet another example of this Government’s efforts to improve air connections with the UK, our strongest market. I enjoy an excellent personal working relationship with EasyJet and I look forward to building on this and exploring further possibilities with the airline.”