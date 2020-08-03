The Government is pleased to note that EasyJet have resumed their flights from Bristol to Gibraltar, as from Sunday 2nd August.

The Hon Vijay Daryanani MP, Minister for Tourism said, “I’m delighted to see the return of flights from Bristol to the Rock and it is encouraging to see that easyJet are steadily resuming their schedules to Gibraltar. Connections with the South West region of the UK have grown steadily over the last few years and I know that many of our visitors and Gibraltarians will welcome this.”