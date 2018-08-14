Easy Access Pass for the Gibraltar Fair

The SDGG would like to remind the general public of the availability of the Easy Access Pass for people with disabilities, to be used at this year’s Gibraltar Fair. The aim of the Easy Access Pass is to make the Gibraltar Fair experience more inclusive for people with disabilities.

Individuals interested in applying for the Pass will need to complete an application form which is available for collection from Gibraltar Cultural Services at the John Mackintosh Hall, 308 Main Street between 8:30 am and 2 pm. The application form may also be made available upon request by emailing info@culture.gi or calling 20067236.

Applicants will need to provide proof of their disability either by the provision of a copy of their valid Blue Badge or by signing the application form waiver. Completed application forms need to be handed in at Gibraltar Cultural Services by no later than Monday 20th August 2018.

The Pass will be issued in the name of the Blue Badge Holder or the person with the disability as the case may be Applicants meeting the criteria will be notified when their Pass is ready for collection.

In addition to the pass, sensory adaptations will be available every day for the first two hours of the fair that is 6:30 pm to 8:45 pm, during which period lights will be switched off and sound will be minimised. These will be particularly beneficial to persons who have conditions which may be triggered by loud noises or bright/strobing lights.