One of the things I’ve been most looking forward to about spring is the prospect of abandoning the many layers I’ve been cocooning in for the past couple of months. Dresses are an expansive category, and shouldn’t be reserved for the heights of summer alone. They can be the perfect transitional pieces to carry us through spring and into summer. These days my pairings usually involve jackets and chunky boots, which I’ll gladly switch up for sandals and sunnies in a matter of months! Lots of the dresses on offer this year have plenty of chuck-on appeal, meaning that while they’re suitable for our usual day-to-day, they’re certainly also comfortable enough to wear at home. Even the most reluctant of dress-wearers won’t be able to deny that the spring high-street dress offering is looking pretty appealing this year.

For those of you, like myself, who may be looking for more ethically-driven options, whether it be buying second-hand or from companies that regard sustainability as one of their core values, these days it’s actually becoming easier to be a more educated and responsible consumer. An issue that has often cropped up when discovering brands that are more considered in terms of their manufacturing process right down to their supply chain, is that the word ‘sustainable’ has come to imply ‘more expensive’. But the good news is that as this mindset increasingly becomes the norm, prices can be brought down and become more accessible to the average person.

They can be the perfect transitional pieces

You’ll be pleasantly surprised to find so many labels with gorgeous collections available at a decent price point. One of my new favourites, Nobody’s Child (which are on ASOS) has a focus on mindful-manufacturing, partnering with ethical factories while also using eco-fabrics where possible. Many online retailers now also feature dedicated sections to sustainable items, for instance, fashion giant Net-a-Porter, who has curated a NET SUSTAIN edit, where all products selected take into account human, animal and environmental welfare. With all that said, I personally can’t wait to dig out some of my favourite old dresses, and give them a new lease of life this year.

PINK

It can be the smallest changes that make the greatest improvements to our mood, and sometimes, all you need is a bit of colour. You may have already noticed from the abundance of pink tones on the high street, not to mention social media, but the colour of spring 2021 is indeed pink, so it’s no surprise that new-in sections are already saturated with pink dresses in all tones, length and silhouettes.

Fitted Puff Sleeve Mini Dress, & Other Stories, £55.00

Plus wrap detail pencil dress in deep winter rose, Closet London, £55.00

Super oversized frill sleeve smock dress in rose, ASOS DESIGN, £18.00

Keri ruffled crochet-trimmed floral-print voile mini dress, Melissa Odabash, £190.00

PRINTS

Whether it’s flowers, checks or stripes, printed dresses will always be a spring and summer staple. Faithfull the Brand has long been regarded as the go-to mid-range designer brand for summer dresses, and this year, their paisley print has been a smash hit, selling out on the regular. I’m currently wearing my favourite prints with some chunky loafers and longline jackets, which I’ll definitely be swapping out for my sandals in the next few months.

FAITHFULL THE BRAND Godiva paisley-print linen mini wrap dress, Net-a-Porter, £199



Plunge long sleeve mini dress in multi zebra print, ASOS DESIGN, £32.00



KNITTED

If a year in loungewear has taught us anything at all, it’s that comfort is one of the most important factors to consider when getting dressed every day. If the thought of ditching your joggers is almost too much to bear, invest in a knitted dress, which can be just as comfortable, yet significantly more polished. From oversized cardigans, to midi and maxi wraps, knit dresses also serve as great transitional pieces throughout the cool spring days and chilly summer nights.

Knit midi dress in beige, Pretty Lavish, £55.00

Rib-knit dress, H&M, £24.99

Ribbed Side Slit Midi Knit Dress, & Other Stories, £75.00

DENIM

Denim dresses always make a comeback for spring, but it looks like they might be more popular than ever this year. There really is a denim dress for everyone, whether you prefer a fitted midi dress with a retro silhouette or even if an oversized denim shirt is more your bag. They’re undoubtedly one of the easiest throw-on-and-go options out there, and provide so many styling options.

Belted Sweetheart Neckline Mini Dress, & Other Stories, £75.00

Denim dress with puffed sleeves, Mango, £49.99

Denim sleeveless denim dress in washed black, ASOS DESIGN, £30.00

CUT-OUTS

You can’t get much more cult classic status than the LBD, and this year, some of our favourites designers and retailers have taken this established staple and shaken things up a little. Boasting eye-catching design details like asymmetric hems, barely-there straps, and figure-hugging cuts, cut-out black dresses are where it’s at this spring. There are many other colours on offer too, of course, but black is definitely the hot ticket right now when it comes to this particular trend.