Double Taxation Agreement Now in Force

Entry into force of Double Taxation Agreement between Gibraltar and the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland

Her Majesty’s Government of Gibraltar is pleased to announce that pursuant to the relevant notifications having been exchanged on 24th March 2020, the Double Tax Agreement between Gibraltar and the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland is now in force.

Double Tax Agreements remove barriers to international trade and investment and provide a clear and fair framework for taxing international cross-border business. Such agreements benefit both the businesses concerned as well as the economies of the countries signed up to them.

Therefore, given the current global COVID-19 pandemic, this agreement will no doubt prove to be an integral part of the Government’s strategy in reinforcing our economy as we emerge from this crisis, by promoting trade and investment with one of our closest partners that is centric to many of our industry sectors.

Global organisations such as the OECD and G20 continue to hold tax transparency, administrative cooperation and good governance as important agendas in the field of taxation and vital characteristics of any mainstream tax jurisdiction. It is for this purpose that the entry into force of the DTA with the UK is another major step forward and one that is set firmly in the right direction.

This is a further demonstrable example of the significant progress made in the last 12 months in repositioning Gibraltar’s international tax presence.

The Government’s strategy to cement our position as a credible finance centre avoiding both the pitfalls identified with blacklisted jurisdictions in addition to the associated consequences and sanctions is continuing. Resources have already been deployed for the necessary preliminary studies on how best to expand Gibraltar’s network of treaty partners in the future; something that this Agreement has definitively paved the way for.