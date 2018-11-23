DitzyB – Arts & Crafts in Gibraltar

With a selection of supplies ranging from Paints and Clay to sewing kits and woodcraft as well as everything in between.

You can learn new crafts too with our complete ready to make starter kits, or join one of our workshops. For children, our Busy Bees Club on a Saturday is very popular, and we have sessions for adults on Tuesday evenings. With one to one, and group bookings also available to learn new skills or help with an existing project. There really is something for everyone, for all ages and abilities. We even offer birthday party bookings!

The people behind DitzyB are mother and daughter duo; Philippa & Amanda. Both have a keen passion for handicrafts and love creative pastimes. We came to realise that handicrafts have been booming in popularity worldwide for the last decade, with the return of the ‘make-do-and-mend’ mentality, so we thought it was about time Gibraltar had its own hobby haven to acquire all the supplies people need for their own craft projects; the response has been overwhelming.

DitzyB has been open for 4 months now at the current location on the first floor of the ICC, and we have had great feedback from customers who are now happy to have somewhere to buy those elusive craft supplies! We receive lovely comments on a daily basis from customers saying how happy they are that we have opened, and how it has been a long time since there was somewhere like our shop in Gibraltar. We couldn’t be happier!

We have seen people of all generations start learning new skills and making things for themselves, skills which are sure to stay with them for life.

DitzyB is a bright & colourful Aladdin’s cave of crafting goodies from essential supplies like paper, paints & glue as well as cross-stitch and sewing materials, plus much, much more, including our the very popular craze with youngsters, our ‘Slimery’!

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

If you have an interest in arts & crafts then stop by and pay us a visit, we’re sure you won’t be disappointed!

First Floor, ICC

Tel: 200 44665

Email: shop@ditzyb.com

Want to advertise your business via our website and social media? Get in contact today: editor@thegibraltarmagazine.com.