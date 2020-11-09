The ongoing work at the Northern Defences has uncovered an important part of Gibraltar’s military history. This is what was known as the “Round Tower”, a defensive position the exact location of which was a mystery until now.

The importance of the Round Tower lies in the fact that it was the only part of the fortress to fall to hostile Spanish and French troops and the last time that hostile forces set foot in Gibraltar.

In the months that followed the capture of Gibraltar by the combined Anglo-Dutch force in 1704, a series of attempts were made by Spanish and French forces to recapture the fortress.

Commonly referred to as the 12th Siege of Gibraltar, a number of assaults were launched against the Rock which have not escaped the attention of artists and historians. The closest the Spanish and French got to regaining the fortress was a successful assault precisely on the Round Tower (referred to by the Spanish as El Pastel). This was described in detail by the Spanish historian Ayala. The attack was conducted by 300 French Grenadiers supported by Spanish infantry on 7th February 1705. The attackers successfully scaled and captured the Round Tower.

This assault aimed at exploiting Gibraltar’s most vulnerable northernmost point. The capture of the Tower, which was located at the end of the King’s Lines would allow the attackers to bypass the cannons at the Grand Battery which protected the Landport entrance to the fortress. This brief occupation of the Round Tower, however, was repulsed after violent fighting and a ceasefire followed that allowed for the burying of 200 men.

But where was this Round Tower? Where did so many give their lives to capture and defend our homeland? How close was Gibraltar to falling? It is with hunger for such information, and some clues from written history, that the team at the Northern Defences set off to find the site.

The location of the Round Tower has been referred to in several sources as being at Forbes Battery, and as having been destroyed when the latter was constructed. This location was at the very end of the Queen’s Lines, overlooking the isthmus. Other sources mention that “not even the foundations remain”. It is therefore understandable that there has been limited interest in the past to find the Round Tower.

However, numerous alternative historical sources tell a different story and point to the Northern Defences team to a very different conclusion. It was with this new hope that the team searched for the fallen tower.