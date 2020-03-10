Deputy Chief Minister Comment on Commonwealth Day

In view that yesterday Monday was Commonwealth Day, the Deputy Chief Minister Dr Joseph Garcia, who is the Minister with responsibility for relations with the Commonwealth, said:

“This is the first Commonwealth Day with Gibraltar outside the European Union. In that context, it is perfectly logical that we should look to increase our level of engagement with the Commonwealth and its institutions going forward.

Gibraltar has long been a proud member of the wider Commonwealth family. Our politicians participate in meetings of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association, our sportsmen and women fly our flag in the Commonwealth Games and our young people represent us in the Youth Parliament and Youth Forum. Gibraltar cooperates with other parts of the Commonwealth too.

We have recently joined and fully support the Commonwealth Enterprise and Investment Council in order to target opportunities for the business community. They will shortly open their doors in Gibraltar.

The Government is now engaged in a detailed exercise to determine which other Commonwealth organisations would be useful for Gibraltar.

The message this Commonwealth Day has to be that as one door has closed, other doors have opened for Gibraltar. We intend to take full advantage of the opportunities that this will offer.”