Claimants who are in employment and who are in receipt of Social Assistance Weekly Top ups are advised to attend on Friday as normal, given the relatively small number of people required to attend our cashiers.

The public is advised that the counters will shortly be permanently closed and therefore alternative arrangements to payment in person must be made immediately. Anyone who has not yet provided the DSS with their bank details, or in the event that they do not hold a bank account, that of a close relative or friend with a bank account as an interim measure, to urgently provide those details via the bank forms attached or which can be downloaded from:

https://www.gibraltar.gov.gi/uploads/documents/social-security/bank-form.pdf

https://www.gibraltar.gov.gi/uploads/documents/social-security/third-party-form.pdf

In the case of individuals who do not possess a bank account, they are encouraged to arrange to open one. Government is liaising with banks asking them to assist in expediting the process for those who are eligible.

Please advise the department on dssbenefits@gibraltar.gov.gi or on 20048472 / 20048479 if you do not have an existing bank account and are unable to open one.

You can help reduce the spread of the virus by keeping to the timeslots scheduled above and by respecting a 1 meter gap from other people whilst queuing at our counters.

The public is reminded that everyone over the age of 70 must stay at home. We encourage family members to collect the forms and make alternative arrangements for their loved ones. Anyone over the age of 70 who does not have family support and requires assistance are to register with the DSS so that alternative arrangements can be made.

The Government is mindful of that many elderly people use this service and we will ensure that no one is left behind.

Reminder:

For any advice related to Covid-19 please call the helpline on telephone number 111 or consult the GHA on www.wuhan.gi