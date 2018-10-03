Department of Equality announces its fifth seminar under the National Autism Strategy

The Department of Equality is pleased to announce the fifth seminar titled “Working with Families”. This training forms part of its National Autism Strategy; Understanding Autism Series.

This seminar will once again be offered to parents and families of children and adults on the autism spectrum or volunteers who work with them.

Two sessions will be offered to parents and volunteers in order to make it easier for them to attend. SeminarswillbeavailableonWednesday17th October at 9.30 am and on Wednesday 17th October at 4.30pm. Sessions will last three and a half hours approximately and will take place at the Charles Hunt Room, John Mackintosh Hall. Pre-registration required at equality@gibraltar.gov.gi as seating is limited, and for registration of any specific requirements, any attendee may require.

The speaker will again be Ms Linda Woodcock, who has delivered three previous seminars in the series in March 2017, September 2017 and November 2017. Linda is a Director at AT-Autism, a training and consultancy company in the UK. She has a BA (Hons) Applied Social Sciences and PG Diploma in adults with Intellectual disability and severe and complex needs. Linda is the co-author of the book ‘Managing Family Meltdown, the low arousal approach and autism’ and numerous journal articles and also manages a person-centred service for her adult son who has autism and severe learning disabilities needs.

By providing these seminars, the Department of Equality is delivering important, up to date information on autism. Parents are the main caregivers and because they spend more time with their children than anyone else, for this reason, they should be provided with the same information as the professionals who work with them.

Further sessions will again also be held for professionals and frontline workers from Government Departments, Agencies and Authorities. The participation of everyone involved, one way or another, ensures that they are in receipt of the same knowledge. The overall aim is to ensure that there is a holistic approach to the care provided to people on the autism spectrum.