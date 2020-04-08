Department of Education Continues to Support Children and the Wider Community

In addition to the home learning programmes, the Department of Education is providing key workers who are parents and their children with an invaluable service. We have 4 facilities which are open and provide a safe environment primarily for children whose parents are not otherwise able to make suitable childcare provision without involving relatives over the age of 70 years. St Martin’s School continues to open its door for its pupils and we have 3 ‘new’ facilities based at Notre Dame, St Anne’s and Westside. These 3 facilities include crèche facilities for children under school age and extended hours supervision for parents who require this service, with doors open from 07:30 to 20:30. The child supervision service is being provided 7 days a week and includes weekends and the dates which would previously have been school holidays. Although numbers vary from day to day and are, understandably, dependent on parent’s shifts, we have around 160 children attending our facilities every day. In order to minimise the potential exposure of the virus to staff and children, we are operating in a very different manner and ensuring children work within small groups to ensure as much social distancing as is possible and appropriate within this environment. A high level of personal hygiene is reinforced through hand washing routines and other strategies. A higher intensity and frequency of cleaning, in particular of surfaces and of frequently touched items such as door handles and banisters, has also been implemented.

In order to cater for these new services, the Department of Education has redeployed many of their teachers, LSAs, secretaries, school attendants and cleaners from all the schools that have closed in a shift system. A rota arrangement has been put into effect, to ensure we always have teachers available at home to continue planning the Home Learning programme; to continue with its ‘live’ delivery; and to supervise the children who are attending the facilities we have open. The rota also ensures that the Department of Education is managing the needs of the system and ensuring the extended hours and weekend shifts are covered in the facilities which are open, whilst also building in periods of respite for staff, as well as keeping the level of exposure as low as possible for these frontline staff. In order to be able to manage this effectively, a high level of supervision is provided by a number or teachers who are dedicated to small groups of children.

As is evident, although our schools are closed, there is still much to be done and the staff at the Department of Education are very busy indeed! The Department of Education is very grateful to all of its employees for their willingness to be flexible and for adapting to this very different way of working. Staff have truly risen to the challenge and are working together to provide for our children – both those at home and those attending the facilities – in the best possible manner.

INFORMATION FOR PARENTS

IF YOU ARE SENDING YOUR CHILDREN TO OUR FACILITIES:

We remind you to please send your child with a packed lunch, a water bottle, some snacks and anything else you feel it would be appropriate for them to have with them*.

*If you child is in our crèche facility and still uses nappies, please send them with wipes, nappies and a change of clothes.