Danza Academy Summer Sports Programme

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Danza Academy culminated it’s Summer Sports Annual Program at the end of August. Throughout Summer the Academy offered, as it’s done for numerous years now, classes in Ballet, Modern, Commercial Dance, Dance Gymnastics, Choreography, Improvisation and Performance.

The Programme was open to students of all levels and ages from beginners to the elite.

The Academy feels that summer is the perfect time for newcomers to taste dance, for the elite who tend to compete internationally to further themselves, for those who just enjoy dancing to come along and definitely for those children thinking of making a career in dance to refine themselves. The summer classes are aimed at being fun and effective above all. Throughout approximately 25 children attended the sessions.

In the Summer Programme this year Danza students were treated to a one week intensive in Classical Ballet by Gibraltar’s first Professional Ballerina Janice Felices. Janice aged 19, gave this intensive before heading to Romania where she will join the Romanian National Ballet of Iasi. The children were impressed and inspired by her natural talent, technical and artistic abilities and by her amazing C.V., achieved through sheer hard work and dedication. Janice, a former student of Danza Academy, was a Royal Ballet Mid-Associate at the age of 13 and at the age of 14 went to Elmhurst, the school of the Birmingham Royal Ballet. Recipient of many awards, her photograph has appeared in The Dancing Times and The Dance Gazette, she has performed in the Royal Academy of Dance ‘Exploring Repertoire D.V.D. ‘, at the ‘Genee International Ballet Competition and in Tokyo with the Japan Youth Ballet. Her talent has always been exceptional and at her young age, she has just finished her Classical studies.

“Danza is Proud that many of its students have made it to top prestigious U.K. Schools and are currently working in the profession as is the case with Janice Felices, Jonathan Lutwytche and Simon Anthony Bolland to name a few. These students grew up attending Danza’s Summer School.

“We highly recommend students who wish to make a career in dance to waste no time. In our Summer Program, we get a chance to explore and dissect aspects of Dance that we don’t have time to address once the busy term begins. It was extremely beneficial for the students to have Janice and see how big dreams can become a reality if one is ready to work extremely hard and make huge sacrifices as from an early age. Currently, there are three Danza past students in top Vocational Schools, Jonathan Lutwyche Rambert School of Ballet and Contemporary Dance, Annemarie Reading and Ileana Martinez at The London Studio Centre.“ said Danza Director Anne Marie Gomez