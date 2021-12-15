Gibrael Chamber had the pleasure of hosting an art exhibition by the Israeli artist Dan Kofler.

Born in 1946 in Bucharest, Romania, and moved to Israel at the age of 2, Dan is a multi-talented artist, performer and author. Dan’s artwork reflects both his passion for Jewish heritage as well as his care for environmental issues such as the destruction of the Amazon rainforests.

The opening ceremony of the exhibition took place at the Gustavo Bacarisas Galleries in Casemates Square in the presence of the Minister for Culture, John Cortes, and Minister for Tourism, Vijay Daryanani, along with many other art enthusiasts.

Gibrael Chamber looks forward to continue and strengthen the cultural ties, alongside commercial relations, between Israel and Gibraltar, in 2022.

Gibrael Chamber would like to take this opportunity and wish its members and contacts Happy Holidays and a healthy and successful 2022!