INGREDIENTS

5–6 bananas

300ml coconut cream

100g 70% dark chocolate

METHOD

1. Peel the bananas and place them in the freezer over night or for a few hours before until entirely frozen.

2. Remove them from the freezer 20 minutes before making your ice cream and grab a food processor.

3. Chop the bananas down and add bananas to the food processor, Give them a few spins to break them down until crumbly then pour in your coconut cream and continue to blend until you have a smooth puree mixture.

4. Roughly chop your chocolate and add a few into the ice-cream mixture and serve with a chocolate sprinkling on top.