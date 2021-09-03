Gibraltar Cultural Services, on behalf of the Ministry of Culture, is pleased to announce that the public voting for the 2021 Cultural Awards will start on Friday 3rd September 2021 and run until the 30th of the month.

The telephone numbers have been set up by Gibtelecom and will be available for calls made from Gibtelecom landline and mobiles, with all the monies raised donated to the GBC Open Day fund. The public is encouraged to vote for their preferred nominees, these votes will then be considered by the Cultural Awards Board.

The telephone numbers for public voting are as follows:



JUNIOR (Under 15’s)

1. Gino Ochello – 8640

‘Best Youth Actor’ Drama Festival, involved in GAMPA online programming and other Academy performances.

2. Louis Pitto – 8641

Short Story Competition winner (Spring Festival), Poetry Competition Highly Commended (Autumn Festival).

3. Mia Hook- 8642

Overall winner of Bookmark Competition & school years 7/10. 1st Place Jazz Duet & 2nd Place Commercial Solo at online Global Dance Open.



YOUTH (Under 25’s)

1. Carmen Anderson – 8643

‘Best Supporting Actress’ at Drama Festival, & jointly directed additional play. Online blog, ‘Into the Industry’, series of interviews with professionals working in the Arts. Regular contributor to local papers & magazines.

Darius Oliva – 8644Young Musician of the Year Gibraltar Festival of Young Musicians, Parasol Foundation Scholarship recipient, involved in GAMPA online programming. Louis Emmitt Stern – 8645Directed and performed play ‘Lungs’. Ran series of workshops to promote access to drama courses for young people receiving free school meals in the UK. Delivered drama and writing workshops in Gibraltar. Stephane Dominicy- 8646Composed music for ‘Times of Closure’ documentary. Collaborated in winning video in Spring Visual Arts Competition. Created several musical pieces during lockdown available on Spotify. Zulaika Vallance – 8647‘Young Artist prize’ at International Art Exhibition, 1st Prize at the Young Art Exhibition, and received a Highly Commended Award at the Spring Visual Arts Exhibition.



SENIOR (Over 25’s)

Ian Serra – 8648Produced and directed full-length horror film ‘The Mount’. Believed to be the first feature film produced entirely in Gibraltar by Gibraltarians, from the writing to the acting and filming which was completed in three weeks. Karl Ullger – 86491st Prize in Heritage Trust’s 2020 online competition. Shortlisted for UK’s Jackson painting prize. Highly Commended in International Art Competition. ‘Best Gibraltar Theme’ at Spring Visual Arts Competition. Strong online presence. Kitchen Studios – 8650Organised two exhibitions at GEMA with interactive material and collaborations. Provided online content throughout lockdown, with artist takeovers. Ran workshop for Youth Arts Jamboree. Richard Garcia – 8651Published first two volumes of his social history trilogy. Current editor of Gibraltar Heritage Trust Journal. Contributed to Literature Week, published series of articles on Loreto Convent 175th Anniversary.



BEST EDUCATIONAL PROJECT

1. Geraldine Martinez – 8652

Created street art mural at Department of Education façade, selected as part of urban renewal programme, raising awareness of the environment and nature.

2. Gibraltar Heritage Trust Painting Competition – 8653

In its 32nd edition the competition promotes awareness of heritage sites whilst producing an artistic record of Gibraltar. It attracts participants of all ages and abilities. The 2020 edition went ahead in lockdown.

3. Westside School Writer of the Week – 8654

‘Writer of the Week’ initiative inspired anthology of creative writing with a collection of student’s works. The project was promoted online with a video produced by pupils. Additionally, Westside produced a thoughtful and intrinsic display to mark Armistice Day.

The closing date for the public voting is Thursday 30th September 2021 Calls cost 50p. Mobile surcharges apply. Please seek bill payer’s permission prior to calling.

The Awards ceremony is scheduled for Wednesday 3rd November 2021 at the Sunborn Hotel. For further information please contact GCS Cultural Development Unit on 20049161 or email [email protected]