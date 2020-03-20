Cultural Online Programme & Donation of Books

As previously announced, Gibraltar Cultural Services and GAMPA are working together on various cultural initiatives that will support the community in terms of entertainment, education and information.
As from Monday 23rd March, as part of a daytime service, will be providing an online programming of shows, performances and other educational initiatives. The programme will be dispersed throughout the day, Monday to Friday between 10am to 4pm and will be streamed on websites and social media platforms pertaining to both entities.
The programme will vary daily and will include, but not exclusive to:
- Storytelling for children daily at 10am to include bi-lingual books
- A speaker from our Gibtalks archive daily at 12 noon
- Unseen art footage, photos and interviews of artists and exhibitions at GEMA and the Fine Arts Gallery
- GAMPA performances and recitals
- Operatic and zarzuela performances by a collaboration of classical singers
- Footage from Brightmed Talks and World Music Festival videos
- Music videos by local musicians and groups
- Links to Gibraltar Live Music Society podcasts
- A virtual reality tour of the Mario Finlayson Gallery, with details of artists and artworks
The programme will be promoted on a daily basis so that the general public can choose when they want to tune in. The websites will be culture.gi and gampa.gi as well as their social media portals including Facebook.
GCS will be also be donating and dropping off a selection of books at Morrisons Supermarket, these will be available at the Cancer Relief Book stand at the back end of the store.
For further information please contact Gibraltar Cultural Services on 20075669, 20067236, 202079750 or email: info@culture.gi