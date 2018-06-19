Cultural Exchange Between Gibraltar and Cadiz

Her Majesty’s Government of Gibraltar and La Diputación de Cadiz have announced a cultural art exchange for October 2018 and March 2019.
The project ‘Easterly Winds’ will be led and curated by Magda Bellotti with Gibraltar Cultural Services overseeing the exchange on behalf of Her Majesty’s Government of Gibraltar.
The first phase of the project will open at the ‘Palacio de la Diputación Provincial de Cadiz’ at the end of October 2018.
Seventeen local artists have been selected to present their works. They include:
- Stefano Sciacaluga Blanca
- Paul Cosquieri
- Nina Danino
- Ermelinda Duarte
- Lizanne Figueras
- Vera Francis
- Ana Garcia
- Francis Gomila
- Pat Imossi
- Naomi Martinez
- Alexandra Menez
- Pat Naldi
- Alan Perez
- Diego Porral
- Aaron Soleci
- Christopher Tavares
- Neville ZammitThe second phase of the project will see an exhibition by artists from Cadiz at the Gustavo Bacarisas Gallery, in March 2019.The Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo said: ‘This cultural exchange is designed to provide a high calibre programme and which will offer huge benefits for both artistic communities. Cultural exchanges such as this will encourage new opportunities for these two communities to come together and share their creativity.’