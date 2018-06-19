Cultural Exchange Between Gibraltar and Cadiz

Her Majesty’s Government of Gibraltar and La Diputación de Cadiz have announced a cultural art exchange for October 2018 and March 2019.

The project ‘Easterly Winds’ will be led and curated by Magda Bellotti with Gibraltar Cultural Services overseeing the exchange on behalf of Her Majesty’s Government of Gibraltar.

The first phase of the project will open at the ‘Palacio de la Diputación Provincial de Cadiz’ at the end of October 2018.

Seventeen local artists have been selected to present their works. They include: