Cultural Development Programme – Youth Arts Jamboree

Monday 17th February – Thursday 5th March 2020

Programme of Events

FEBRUARY

Monday 17th February

Jamboree Launch: 6pm – 8pm

Activities organised by Gibraltar Cultural Services

GEMA Gallery (Gibraltar Exhibitions of Modern Art), Montagu Bastion

Arts workshop by Cristina Rodriguez for young people aged 8 to12 years (Vault 1)

Drama Workshop with Daniel Strain-Webber for teenagers (Vault 2)

Stomp style musical workshop with Nathan Conroy for teenagers (Vault 3)

For further information and to book a place at these sessions please contact GCS Cultural Development Unit on telephone 200 79750 or email info@culture.gi

Light & Sound Workshop: An introduction to the concepts and practices of lighting for the stage.

Organised by Gibraltar Cultural Services, delivered by technician Mark Cortes in conjunction with Bayside and Westside Comprehensive Schools for Drama students.

School contact Julian Felice.

City Hall Mayor’s Parlour School Open Days

Organised by the Mayoral Office

Visits to the Mayor’s Parlour at the City Hall, hosted by His Worship the Mayor John Gonçalves

Tours can be combined with a visit to the Mario Finlayson National Art Gallery

Pre-booking required.

Open Days not exclusive to the Jamboree period

For further information and to book a place at these sessions please contact mobile 56883000 or email mayor@gibraltar.gov.gi

Tuesday 18th February

Creative Writing Workshops with Jackie Anderson (morning sessions)

Tailor-made sessions organised at the Gibraltar College for their students

New Art Treasure Hunt

Organised by Gibraltar Cultural Services

Schools, youth groups and individuals are invited to participate in a fun and interactive art treasure hunt through the different Art Galleries and to some of the Street Art Murals, via Casemates and Irish Town.

Sessions not exclusive to the Jamboree period

For further information and to book a place at these sessions please contact GCS Cultural Development Unit on telephone 200 79750 or email info@culture.gi

Kids Yoga with Kationa Matto: 4.30pm

Organised by the Gibraltar Cultural Services

Mario Finlayson National Art Gallery

For children aged 4 to 7 years

For further information and to book your place please contact The National Gallery on 200 43709 or email mfnationalgallery@culture.gi

Wednesday 19th February

Yoga for Parents and Toddlers with Kationa Matto: 4.30pm

Organised by Gibraltar Cultural Services

Mario Finlayson National Art Gallery

For children aged 18 months to 4 years

For further information and to book your place please contact The National Gallery on 200 43709 or email mfnationalgallery@culture.gi

Clay Crafting Workshop with Ermelinda Duarte: 4.30pm

Organised by Gibraltar Cultural Services

Ermelinda’s Contemporary Ceramics, Unit 6,3 South Dockyard Approach, (opposite New Mole House)

For young people aged 5 to 9 years

For further information and to book your place please contact GCS Cultural Development Unit on telephone 200 49161 or email info@culture.gi

Guitar Maintenance Workshop delivered by Ernest Slade, Musicians Association of Gibraltar MAG: 6pm – 7pm

Organised by Gibraltar Cultural Services

GEMA Gallery, Montagu Bastion

For young people wanting to learn how to look after their guitar.

For further information and to book your place please contact GCS Cultural Development Unit on telephone 200 49161 or email info@culture.gi

Wednesday 19th February to Saturday 22nd February

18th Gibraltar International Dance Festival

Organised by MO Productions

John Mackintosh Hall Theatre

Tickets priced at £5 per session and £15 for the Gala

Tickets on sale as from Friday 8th February 2019 from www.buytickets.gi

For further information please email gidf02@gmail.com

Thursday 20th February

Gibraltar Museum Guided Tour: 4.30pm

Organised by the Gibraltar Museum

For young people aged 5 to 8 years with an accompanying adult

Pre-registration on a first-come-first-served basis. To book your place please contact telephone 200 74289 or email education@gibmuseum.gi indicating the name and age of the child, name of accompanying adult and contact details.

Drama Workshop with Julian Felice: 5pm – 6pm

Organised by Gibraltar Cultural Services

For children aged 8 to 12 years

John Mackintosh Hall, Charles Hunt Room

For further information and to book your place please contact GCS Cultural Development Unit on telephone 200 49161 or email info@culture.gi

Monday 24th February

Dramatherapy with Nyree Robinson – using storytelling, art materials and play to explore the story of The Enormous Crocodile: 4.30pm

Organised by Gibraltar Cultural Services

Mario Finlayson National Gallery

For young people aged 4 to 8 years

For further information and to book your place please contact The National Gallery on 200 43709 or email mfnationalgallery@culture.gi

Poetry Workshop with Giordano Durante: 5pm – 6pm

Organised by Gibraltar Cultural Services

Fine Arts Gallery, Casemates

For teenagers

For further information and to book your place please contact the Fine Arts Gallery on telephone 20052126 or email finearts@gibtelecom.net

Monday 24th February to Friday 28th March

Gibraltar Festival for Young Musicians FYM

Organised by the Gibraltar Academy of Music and Performing Arts, GAMPA

For musicians aged 4 to 18 years

Tickets priced at £5 per session and £12 for the Gala available at the door

For further information please email info@gampa.gi

Tuesday 25th February

Creative Writing Workshops with Jackie Anderson (morning sessions)

Tailor-made sessions organised for students at the Gibraltar College

Poetry Workshop with Giordano Durante (lunchtime session)

Tailor-made sessions organised for Year 11 students at Westside School

Capoeira with Nathan Conroy: 5pm – 6:30pm

Organised by Gibraltar Cultural Services for the Gibraltar Youth Service

Dolphins Youth Club, Rosia Dale

Young Artist Exhibition: 6.30pm

Organised by Gibraltar Cultural Services

John Mackintosh Hall

Official Opening & Prize Giving

By Invitation only

Wednesday 26th February

Clay Crafting Workshop with Ermelinda Duarte: 4.30pm

Organised by Gibraltar Cultural Services

Ermelinda’s Contemporary Ceramics Unit 6,3 South Dockyard Approach, (opposite New Mole House)

For young people aged 10 to 12 years

For further information and to book your place please contact GCS Cultural Development Unit on telephone 200 49161 or email info@culture.gi

Wednesday 26th February to Saturday 7th March

Young Artist Competition: 9am – 9.30pm

John Mackintosh Hall Galleries

People’s Choice Award: You can vote on your favourite artwork throughout the competition. Forms available at the Hall’s reception

For further information place please contact GCS Events Department on telephone 200 67236 or email info@culture.gi

Thursday 27th February

Gibraltar Museum Guided Tour: 4.30pm

Organised by the Gibraltar Museum

For young people aged 9 to 11 years with an accompanying adult

Pre-registration on a first-come-first-served basis

To book your place please contact telephone 200 74289 or email education@gibmuseum.gi indicating the name and age of the child, name of accompanying adult and contact details.

Song-writing Workshop, Musicians Association of Gibraltar MAG, Mark Muscat, Jesse Sampere and Julia Barea: 5.30pm

Organised by Gibraltar Cultural Services

For young people aged 8 years and over

GEMA Gallery, Montagu Bastion

For further information and to book your place please contact GCS Cultural Development Unit on telephone 200 79750 or email info@culture.gi

Friday 28th February

Tour of the Northern Defences: 5pm – 7pm

Organised by the Gibraltar Heritage Trust

Meet at 5pm at Landport Bridge

For young people aged 8 and over, under 16’s need to be accompanied by an adult

Pre-registration is required, the tour will last two hours

For further information and to book your place please contact 200 42844

Photographic workshop by the Gibraltar Photographic Society: 5pm – 6:30pm

Session organised by Gibraltar Cultural Services in collaboration with the Gibraltar Scouts, for its members, working towards the Photography Badge

MARCH

Sunday 1st March

Heritage Trust Guided tour of the WWII Tunnels: 12 midday

Sponsored by Gibraltar Cultural Services

For young people aged 8 and over, under 16’s need to be accompanied by an adult

Pre-registration is required, the tour will last three hours

For more information and to book your place please call 200 42844

Monday 2nd March

Horticultural Society workshop making 3D flowers in paper and card

Learning the art of Kirimagi (variation of origami): 4.30pm

For young people aged 7 to 10 years

John Mackintosh Hall, Lecture Room

For further information and to book your place please contact GCS Cultural Development Unit on telephone 200 49161 or email info@culture.gi

Tuesday 3rd March

Art Workshop with Cristina Rodriguez: 5pm – 6pm

Organised by Gibraltar Cultural Services

GEMA Gallery, Montagu Bastion

For further information and to book your place please contact GCS Cultural Development Unit on telephone 200 49161 or email info@culture.gi

Life Portrait Session – 7pm

Organised by the Fine Arts Society

Fine Arts Gallery, Casemates

For further information and to book your place please contact the Fine Arts Gallery on telephone 20052126 or email finearts@gibtelecom.net

Wednesday 4th March

Clay Crafting Workshop with Ermelinda Duarte: 4.30pm

Organised by Gibraltar Cultural Services

Ermelinda’s Contemporary Ceramics Unit 6,3 South Dockyard Approach, (opposite New Mole House)

For young people aged 13 to 15 years

For further information and to book your place please contact GCS Cultural Development Unit on telephone 200 49161 or email info@culture.gi

Thursday 5th March

WORLD BOOK DAY at the John Mackintosh Hall: 9am – 6pm

Organised by Gibraltar Cultural Services

School visits and Library tours on request

Featuring free performances of Aladdin by the White Light Company with dancing by JF Dance at 4:30pm and 5:15pm at the Charles Hunt Room

Children’s activities, book fair, interactive readings and more…

For further information and to book your place please contact GCS Cultural Development Unit on telephone 200 49161 or email info@culture.gi

OTHER OPPORTUNITIES FOR YOUNG PEOPLE:

VIDEO

GCS is offering two young people the chance to work with Wright Tech in producing a promotional video of the Jamboree. This opportunity would be ideal for any young person interested in videography, camera work and editing and would provide hands on experience.

For details please contact Wright Tech on 200 74535

PHOTOGRAPHY

GCS will be funding the participation of a couple of young people to enrol in the Photographic Society’s Induction course, something those interested would have to commit to. The course starts on Thursday 27thFebruary running over 10 weeks. It will cover all aspects of basic photography. The sessions will run from 7.00pm to 8:30pm. Cameras will be made available for the duration of the course for those requiring one.

For more details please email gibphoto@gibtelecom.net

VOLUNTEERING OPPORTUNITIES

GCS is offering opportunities for volunteering at the John Mackintosh Hall Library and for those interested in gaining experience in the organisation and running of selected events. These could include backstage theatre roles, front of house and administrative roles offering an insight into the cultural management world.

KEEP THE DATE IN YOUR DIARY

Sunday 17th May 2020: 10am – 6pm

YOUTH OPEN DAY

Organised by Gibraltar Cultural Services and the Gibraltar Youth Service

John Mackintosh Hall

An informative arts celebration for children, young people and their families. A special day featuring an Arts Providers’ fair, youth performances and activities, interactive workshops, amongst others

For further information please contact gibyouthday@gmail.com or GCS on 20079750 or email: info@culture.gi