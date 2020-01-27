Cultural Development Programme – Youth Arts Jamboree

Monday 17th February – Thursday 5th March 2020
Programme of Events
FEBRUARY
Monday 17th February
Jamboree Launch: 6pm – 8pm
Activities organised by Gibraltar Cultural Services
GEMA Gallery (Gibraltar Exhibitions of Modern Art), Montagu Bastion
Arts workshop by Cristina Rodriguez for young people aged 8 to12 years (Vault 1)
Drama Workshop with Daniel Strain-Webber for teenagers (Vault 2)
Stomp style musical workshop with Nathan Conroy for teenagers (Vault 3)
For further information and to book a place at these sessions please contact GCS Cultural Development Unit on telephone 200 79750 or email info@culture.gi
Light & Sound Workshop: An introduction to the concepts and practices of lighting for the stage.
Organised by Gibraltar Cultural Services, delivered by technician Mark Cortes in conjunction with Bayside and Westside Comprehensive Schools for Drama students.
School contact Julian Felice.
City Hall Mayor’s Parlour School Open Days
Organised by the Mayoral Office
Visits to the Mayor’s Parlour at the City Hall, hosted by His Worship the Mayor John Gonçalves
Tours can be combined with a visit to the Mario Finlayson National Art Gallery
Pre-booking required.
Open Days not exclusive to the Jamboree period
For further information and to book a place at these sessions please contact mobile 56883000 or email mayor@gibraltar.gov.gi
Tuesday 18th February
Creative Writing Workshops with Jackie Anderson (morning sessions)
Tailor-made sessions organised at the Gibraltar College for their students
New Art Treasure Hunt
Organised by Gibraltar Cultural Services
Schools, youth groups and individuals are invited to participate in a fun and interactive art treasure hunt through the different Art Galleries and to some of the Street Art Murals, via Casemates and Irish Town.
Sessions not exclusive to the Jamboree period
For further information and to book a place at these sessions please contact GCS Cultural Development Unit on telephone 200 79750 or email info@culture.gi
Kids Yoga with Kationa Matto: 4.30pm
Organised by the Gibraltar Cultural Services
Mario Finlayson National Art Gallery
For children aged 4 to 7 years
For further information and to book your place please contact The National Gallery on 200 43709 or email mfnationalgallery@culture.gi
Wednesday 19th February
Yoga for Parents and Toddlers with Kationa Matto: 4.30pm
Organised by Gibraltar Cultural Services
Mario Finlayson National Art Gallery
For children aged 18 months to 4 years
For further information and to book your place please contact The National Gallery on 200 43709 or email mfnationalgallery@culture.gi
Clay Crafting Workshop with Ermelinda Duarte: 4.30pm
Organised by Gibraltar Cultural Services
Ermelinda’s Contemporary Ceramics, Unit 6,3 South Dockyard Approach, (opposite New Mole House)
For young people aged 5 to 9 years
For further information and to book your place please contact GCS Cultural Development Unit on telephone 200 49161 or email info@culture.gi
Guitar Maintenance Workshop delivered by Ernest Slade, Musicians Association of Gibraltar MAG: 6pm – 7pm
Organised by Gibraltar Cultural Services
GEMA Gallery, Montagu Bastion
For young people wanting to learn how to look after their guitar.
For further information and to book your place please contact GCS Cultural Development Unit on telephone 200 49161 or email info@culture.gi
Wednesday 19th February to Saturday 22nd February
18th Gibraltar International Dance Festival
Organised by MO Productions
John Mackintosh Hall Theatre
Tickets priced at £5 per session and £15 for the Gala
Tickets on sale as from Friday 8th February 2019 from www.buytickets.gi
For further information please email gidf02@gmail.com
Thursday 20th February
Gibraltar Museum Guided Tour: 4.30pm
Organised by the Gibraltar Museum
For young people aged 5 to 8 years with an accompanying adult
Pre-registration on a first-come-first-served basis. To book your place please contact telephone 200 74289 or email education@gibmuseum.gi indicating the name and age of the child, name of accompanying adult and contact details.
Drama Workshop with Julian Felice: 5pm – 6pm
Organised by Gibraltar Cultural Services
For children aged 8 to 12 years
John Mackintosh Hall, Charles Hunt Room
For further information and to book your place please contact GCS Cultural Development Unit on telephone 200 49161 or email info@culture.gi
Monday 24th February
Dramatherapy with Nyree Robinson – using storytelling, art materials and play to explore the story of The Enormous Crocodile: 4.30pm
Organised by Gibraltar Cultural Services
Mario Finlayson National Gallery
For young people aged 4 to 8 years
For further information and to book your place please contact The National Gallery on 200 43709 or email mfnationalgallery@culture.gi
Poetry Workshop with Giordano Durante: 5pm – 6pm
Organised by Gibraltar Cultural Services
Fine Arts Gallery, Casemates
For teenagers
For further information and to book your place please contact the Fine Arts Gallery on telephone 20052126 or email finearts@gibtelecom.net
Monday 24th February to Friday 28th March
Gibraltar Festival for Young Musicians FYM
Organised by the Gibraltar Academy of Music and Performing Arts, GAMPA
For musicians aged 4 to 18 years
Tickets priced at £5 per session and £12 for the Gala available at the door
For further information please email info@gampa.gi
Tuesday 25th February
Creative Writing Workshops with Jackie Anderson (morning sessions)
Tailor-made sessions organised for students at the Gibraltar College
Poetry Workshop with Giordano Durante (lunchtime session)
Tailor-made sessions organised for Year 11 students at Westside School
Capoeira with Nathan Conroy: 5pm – 6:30pm
Organised by Gibraltar Cultural Services for the Gibraltar Youth Service
Dolphins Youth Club, Rosia Dale
Young Artist Exhibition: 6.30pm
Organised by Gibraltar Cultural Services
John Mackintosh Hall
Official Opening & Prize Giving
By Invitation only
Wednesday 26th February
Clay Crafting Workshop with Ermelinda Duarte: 4.30pm
Organised by Gibraltar Cultural Services
Ermelinda’s Contemporary Ceramics Unit 6,3 South Dockyard Approach, (opposite New Mole House)
For young people aged 10 to 12 years
For further information and to book your place please contact GCS Cultural Development Unit on telephone 200 49161 or email info@culture.gi
Wednesday 26th February to Saturday 7th March
Young Artist Competition: 9am – 9.30pm
John Mackintosh Hall Galleries
People’s Choice Award: You can vote on your favourite artwork throughout the competition. Forms available at the Hall’s reception
For further information place please contact GCS Events Department on telephone 200 67236 or email info@culture.gi
Thursday 27th February
Gibraltar Museum Guided Tour: 4.30pm
Organised by the Gibraltar Museum
For young people aged 9 to 11 years with an accompanying adult
Pre-registration on a first-come-first-served basis
To book your place please contact telephone 200 74289 or email education@gibmuseum.gi indicating the name and age of the child, name of accompanying adult and contact details.
Song-writing Workshop, Musicians Association of Gibraltar MAG, Mark Muscat, Jesse Sampere and Julia Barea: 5.30pm
Organised by Gibraltar Cultural Services
For young people aged 8 years and over
GEMA Gallery, Montagu Bastion
For further information and to book your place please contact GCS Cultural Development Unit on telephone 200 79750 or email info@culture.gi
Friday 28th February
Tour of the Northern Defences: 5pm – 7pm
Organised by the Gibraltar Heritage Trust
Meet at 5pm at Landport Bridge
For young people aged 8 and over, under 16’s need to be accompanied by an adult
Pre-registration is required, the tour will last two hours
For further information and to book your place please contact 200 42844
Photographic workshop by the Gibraltar Photographic Society: 5pm – 6:30pm
Session organised by Gibraltar Cultural Services in collaboration with the Gibraltar Scouts, for its members, working towards the Photography Badge
MARCH
Sunday 1st March
Heritage Trust Guided tour of the WWII Tunnels: 12 midday
Sponsored by Gibraltar Cultural Services
For young people aged 8 and over, under 16’s need to be accompanied by an adult
Pre-registration is required, the tour will last three hours
For more information and to book your place please call 200 42844
Monday 2nd March
Horticultural Society workshop making 3D flowers in paper and card
Learning the art of Kirimagi (variation of origami): 4.30pm
For young people aged 7 to 10 years
John Mackintosh Hall, Lecture Room
For further information and to book your place please contact GCS Cultural Development Unit on telephone 200 49161 or email info@culture.gi
Tuesday 3rd March
Art Workshop with Cristina Rodriguez: 5pm – 6pm
Organised by Gibraltar Cultural Services
GEMA Gallery, Montagu Bastion
For further information and to book your place please contact GCS Cultural Development Unit on telephone 200 49161 or email info@culture.gi
Life Portrait Session – 7pm
Organised by the Fine Arts Society
Fine Arts Gallery, Casemates
For further information and to book your place please contact the Fine Arts Gallery on telephone 20052126 or email finearts@gibtelecom.net
Wednesday 4th March
Clay Crafting Workshop with Ermelinda Duarte: 4.30pm
Organised by Gibraltar Cultural Services
Ermelinda’s Contemporary Ceramics Unit 6,3 South Dockyard Approach, (opposite New Mole House)
For young people aged 13 to 15 years
For further information and to book your place please contact GCS Cultural Development Unit on telephone 200 49161 or email info@culture.gi
Thursday 5th March
WORLD BOOK DAY at the John Mackintosh Hall: 9am – 6pm
Organised by Gibraltar Cultural Services
School visits and Library tours on request
Featuring free performances of Aladdin by the White Light Company with dancing by JF Dance at 4:30pm and 5:15pm at the Charles Hunt Room
Children’s activities, book fair, interactive readings and more…
For further information and to book your place please contact GCS Cultural Development Unit on telephone 200 49161 or email info@culture.gi
OTHER OPPORTUNITIES FOR YOUNG PEOPLE:
VIDEO
GCS is offering two young people the chance to work with Wright Tech in producing a promotional video of the Jamboree. This opportunity would be ideal for any young person interested in videography, camera work and editing and would provide hands on experience.
For details please contact Wright Tech on 200 74535
PHOTOGRAPHY
GCS will be funding the participation of a couple of young people to enrol in the Photographic Society’s Induction course, something those interested would have to commit to. The course starts on Thursday 27thFebruary running over 10 weeks. It will cover all aspects of basic photography. The sessions will run from 7.00pm to 8:30pm. Cameras will be made available for the duration of the course for those requiring one.
For more details please email gibphoto@gibtelecom.net
VOLUNTEERING OPPORTUNITIES
GCS is offering opportunities for volunteering at the John Mackintosh Hall Library and for those interested in gaining experience in the organisation and running of selected events. These could include backstage theatre roles, front of house and administrative roles offering an insight into the cultural management world.
KEEP THE DATE IN YOUR DIARY
Sunday 17th May 2020: 10am – 6pm
YOUTH OPEN DAY
Organised by Gibraltar Cultural Services and the Gibraltar Youth Service
John Mackintosh Hall
An informative arts celebration for children, young people and their families. A special day featuring an Arts Providers’ fair, youth performances and activities, interactive workshops, amongst others
For further information please contact gibyouthday@gmail.com or GCS on 20079750 or email: info@culture.gi