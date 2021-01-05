Cultural Competitions for Children and Young People

Gibraltar Cultural Services is holding two competitions, an Art competition and a Short Story competition, for children and young people aged from School Years 2 to 13.

This is a fortnightly competition until the social lockdown is lifted. This initiative is aimed at those young people who are either staying at home or are attending the educational set ups in school.

Themes for both competitions is open. The competitions are as follows:

Art Competition

Entrants may submit up to two original works. Entries must be submitted electronically and must be accompanied by the appropriate entry form. The prize for the winning entry in each category is a £50 art supplies voucher.

Short Story Competition

Entrants may submit up to two original works. Entries must be submitted electronically and must be accompanied by the appropriate entry form. The prize for the winning entry in each category is a £50 book voucher from Amazon.

Categories:

A: School years 2 to 4

B: School years 5 to 7

C: School years 8 to 10

D: School years 11 to 13

Stories should not exceed 750 words in all Categories.

Entry forms and full conditions are available online from Gibraltar Cultural Services.