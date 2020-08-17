Cultural Awards – Nominees Announced

Gibraltar Cultural Services, on behalf of the Ministry of Culture, is pleased to announce the nominees for the 2020 Cultural Awards. The Awards are aimed at celebrating the best of Gibraltar’s arts and culture. These awards will recognise cultural potential, ability, talent and achievement supporting the community’s cultural development.

The nomination process closed on the 10th July 2020, with a Cultural Awards Board, comprised of The Hon. Peter Montegriffo QC, Alice Mascarenhas MBE GMD, Peter Canessa, Keri Scott, Yvette Zarb and Seamus Byrne, considering all nominations and thereafter, deciding on a final shortlist in each category. The shortlist is based on performances, events and works produced from 1st July 2019 to 30th June 2020.

In September 2020, GCS Cultural Development Unit will open the nominations to public voting, with the support of Gibtelecom, who will be providing the telephone numbers. The general public is encouraged to vote for their preferred nominees. The calls will raise funds for the GBC Open Day.

The final shortlist is as follows (in alphabetical order):

JUNIOR (Under 15’s)

1. ADITYA DHANWANI – Gibraltar Young Musician of the Year and contribution to GAMPA’s online offering during lockdown.

2. ANGELIKA JANE BOSCO – Autumn Poetry Competition and Covid Short Story Competition Winner.

3. JAKE TORRES – Produced the ‘Corona Travel’ book with illustrations, which was published and promoted online.

4. NATHAN VILLALBA – Best Male Dancer at the 2020 Gibraltar International Dance Festival and Bronze medalist at the 2019 Dance World Cup.

YOUTH (Under 25’s)