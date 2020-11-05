Cultural Awards 2020 – RESULTS

COVID AWARD – presented by GCS CEO Seamus Byrne to NOLAN FRENDO and DION MIFSUD for FRIDAY NIGHT LIVE

Bringing together musicians of all ages to entertain Gibraltar during a period of uncertainty, the recipients of this award demonstrated the uniqueness of Gibraltar’s community spirit. Led by Dion Mifsud and Nolan Frendo, the initiative saw special collaborations by former groups working together, and musicians joining forces to demonstrate their love and passion for creating. Their talents also extended into areas of sound and vision with brilliant recordings produced and edited, placing our musicians and artists frontline. The Friday Night Live concept was celebrated with hundreds taking to their sofas every Friday to enjoy hours of local entertainment featuring some special themed productions as the weeks progressed. A great example of how music has the power to unite. This one-time award is presented to Dion and Nolan, but it also recognizes all those artists who gave of their time and talent to contribute to this innovative and worthy project.

THE GIBRALTAR CULTURAL SERVICES AWARD for extraordinary achievement was presented to KAREL MARK CHICHON

This award recognises an exceptional individual that has already achieved international recognition and success. For his distinguished career with numerous accolades and plenty of highlights, Karel Chichon was a natural choice. His biography is impressive, describing him as thrilling audiences with his temperament, passion and musicianship. His services to music and achievements within the profession have already been recognised at the highest level, with an OBE in 2012, and his election as a Fellow of the Royal Academy in 2016. Karel is an innovator and ambassador influencing both in his homeland and abroad.

THE MINISTRY OF CULTURE LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD was presented by the Minister for Culture Prof. Dr John Cortes MBE MP to ARTHUR HARPER.

The Lifetime Achievement Award recognises Arthur Harper’s dedication, commitment, innovation and services to photography in Gibraltar. Arthur, or Arturo, as he is known to his friends, is described as a humble and unassuming man who has worked tirelessly over the years to raise the profile of photography within the arts in Gibraltar. Elected Chairman of the Photographic Society in 1977, a post he held for 36 years, he drove the group and introduced changes and initiatives that still exist today. Serving as a friend and mentor too many, he was instrumental in securing premises for the group and developed it into the dynamic club that exists today. Personal accomplishments include the rediscovery of the Gibraltar Campion (together with Leslie Linares & John Cortes), and co-authoring of the ‘The Flowers of Gibraltar, a field guide to Gibraltar’s flora’. Now aged 92, he has certainly paved the way for future photographers on the Rock.

Minister for Culture, the Hon Prof Dr John Cortes MBE MP said:

“The Cultural Awards are a recognition, not just of the achievements of those who receive it, but of the richness and standard of Culture in our community, and the calibre of all its players. I want to thank all who have taken the trouble to nominate, all who have voted, and the panel itself for supporting the Awards and in this way supporting Culture. Gibraltarian Culture continues to develop an identity of its own, clearly demonstrated by its resilience through COVID times, and by how it has continued to be at the heart of the community throughout this time. I congratulate all nominees, and in particular the winners, and if I may be permitted to specifically mention the winner of the Ministry for Culture Lifetime Achievement Award, Arthur Harper, at the young age of 92. His lifetime dedication to the Art and Science of Photography, and to the knowledge and conservation of plants in Gibraltar have been exemplary and are an inspiration to young and old alike.”