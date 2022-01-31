Recipe by The Gibraltar Vegan, follow instagram.com/thegibraltarvegan for updates

During the month of February people all over the world will celebrate the Chinese New Year on the 1st or Valentine’s Day on the 14th. This month the Gibraltar Vegan combines both days and creates a dessert that’s perfect for the end of a three course romantic meal but also gives a nod to the Chinese tradition of giving a mandarin orange to loved ones as a symbolic way of wishing someone happiness and prosperity in the New Year.

It goes without saying this recipe could be used for any fruit but with both oranges and mandarins a plenty and available on the side of the road in Spain, the fruit is ever so sweet and perfect for desserts.

INGREDIENTS

4 tbsp agar flakes (available in the Health Store)

250 ml soy cream

710 ml freshly squeezed orange and mandarins in equal measures, keep the pulp in the juice if possible

1 mandarin orange for decoration

46 g white sugar

METHOD

1. Pour the orange and mandarin juice into a saucepan and scatter 4tbsp of agar on top.

2. Bring it to the boil and then stir the agar flakes in.

3. Let it simmer and stir occasionally until all the flakes have dissolved.

4. At the same time put the soy cream and sugar into a saucepan and cook on a low heat until all the sugar has dissolved.

5. Mix the two saucepans together and stir until well blended.

6. Pour into jars or serving dishes. If you are using glass place a metal spoon in the jar or dish when pouring the hot liquid in, this will stop the glass from cracking.

7. Place in the fridge until it is set. You can leave it overnight if you wish but an hour should be plenty.

8. When you are ready to serve it, peel the mandarin orange and cut it up so you can decorate the dessert.