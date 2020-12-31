Recipe by The Gibraltar Vegan, follow instagram.com/thegibraltarvegan for updates

It’s January and we are most likely trying to recover from the calorie indulgence that comes with Christmas celebrations. Promises of working out, eating healthy and food prep fall from our mouths. I have combined all three and created a soup that is low carb, low salt, low fat and high protein therefore ticking all the boxes including the scrumptious box.

INGREDIENTS

1.5lt water

1 cube low salt stock (I use Kallo organic vegetable)

2 medium sized cauliflower/or 1 very large one

1 very large one ½ a bulb garlic

1 thumb sized ginger

3tsp ground turmeric

1tsp garlic & black pepper mix (or just use black pepper if you aren’t a garlic fan like me)

350g silken tofu

METHOD

1. Cut the cauliflower into florets. Peel the ginger and cut into five pieces. Peel and cut the garlic into chunks. Drain the tofu and chop roughly

2. Pour the water into a large saucepan and add the cauliflower, stock cube, garlic, ginger, turmeric and garlic and black pepper mix

3. Boil until the vegetables are soft

4. Add the silken tofu and stir

5. Pour into the blender and blend until creamy

6. Let it cool down a little and serve

7. Pour the rest into meal prep containers

*Note: if you are not a fan of the taste of turmeric as it can be an acquired taste, try it with one teaspoon the first time you make it and then add more the next time.