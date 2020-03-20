It seems every day we wake up to a new world.

In the one we find ourselves in today, we’re spending more time at home, and that can be hard. So, here are some things you can do to keep active, creative, and positive! (If you have anything to add to the list, please email in.)

ONLINE COURSES ✏️🎂

All Brit + Co Online Classes are FREE until March 31st, from watercolour painting to cake decorating! Visit brit.co/learn and use the code SELFCARE at checkout. Stay creative, friends!

Little English, Gibraltar’s language school, has gone virtual! English, Spanish, and French lessons for all ages and levels, starting at just £10/hour. Email info@littleenglish.eu to sign up.

MUSIC 🎙️🎶

Listen to your favourite music. Even better, listen to it live online! Some artists, such as Coldplay’s Chris Martin, are playing impromptu sets via Instagram/Facebook Live. Check your fave artists’ social media streams.

A group of locals musicians have banded together for the FRIDAY NIGHT LIVE! KEEP SAFE EDITION concert, which will go live on Facebook and Umee (channel 902) at 9pm tonight (Friday 20th March 2020).

Bob Sinclair is hosting ‘Lockdown’ DJ sets every day from 2pm on Facebook and Instagram Live.

MENTAL & PHYSICAL HEALTH 🤸🧘

Keep your fitness levels up with a free full body workout with Ania Obst, personal trainer and nutritionist, every Wednesday, 12-1pm, free of charge via her Facebook page. (She only asks that you make a small donation to a shelter of your choice.)

Live yoga classes with Bambus Loves Yoga. It’s very gentle, so even beginners and the older generation can get involved!

Online fitness classes for kids with Natalie Hill. Get them tuckered out before bed time!

Headspace is offering a free collection within its app, called Weathering the Storm. It includes meditations, sleep, and movement exercises to help you out, however you’re feeling. Download the app from your Play Store or App Store.

LITERATURE & POETRY 📖🖋

The wonderfully erudite Tom Read Wilson has vowed to read your poem requests (and sing your song requests!) aloud via his Instagram page.

Your kids (and you) can watch astronauts reading stories from SPACE via storytimefromspace.com.

Bread Ahead are keeping abread of the game with some fantastic online baking tutorials via their Instagram page from 2pm daily.

Alternatively, try out a tried-and-tested Banana Bread recipe from our homegrown Mama Lotties.

WATCH 📺 👀

Claim your BroadwayHD 7-day free trial, and enjoy your favourite Broadway musicals from the comfort of your own home!

If you can’t wait for the Culture.gi daily release at noon (see below), you can catch up on your favourite GibTalks speakers via the official YouTube page.

The Paris Opera is offering its most beautiful classic shows, from Swan Lake to Don Giovanni, free online.

CONNECT 🗣👫

It’s important not to lose our connections with one another as we take a step back from our usual day-to-day lives. Schedule ‘water cooler’ breaks throughout the day and chat to a loved one or colleague (or a loved colleague!) to keep morale high. Apps such as Houseparty are great for this!

LOCAL CULTURE 🎭🎨

And for a hodgepodge of all of the above, Gibraltar Cultural Services together with GAMPA will provide shows, performances and other educational activities from 10am-4pm, streamed on their respective social media streams and websites (culture.gi and gampa.gi). This will include:

Storytelling for children daily at 10am to include bi-lingual books

A speaker from our Gibtalks archive daily at 12 noon

Unseen art footage, photos and interviews of artists and exhibitions at GEMA and the Fine Arts Gallery

GAMPA performances and recitals

Operatic and zarzuela performances by a collaboration of classical singers

Footage from Brightmed Talks and World Music Festival videos

Music videos by local musicians and groups

Links to Gibraltar Live Music Society podcasts

A virtual reality tour of the Mario Finlayson Gallery, with details of artists and artworks

Got something to add? Email me! Sophie Clifton-Tucker, editor@thegibraltarmagazine.com.