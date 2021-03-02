By close of play on Monday 1st March 24,352 first doses of the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine had been given in Gibraltar with 13,704 people also receiving a second dose making a total of 38,056 doses of vaccine given. The GHA is delighted to open up the COVID-19 vaccination programme to those in their 20’s and 30’s. As of today, a total of 398 people in the 20’s, and 361 people in their 30’s have received their first dose.

First doses will continue to be given at the St Bernard’s Hospital vaccination unit until next Monday (8th March) at which stage this unit will switch to giving second doses, before closing on March 30 to allow the clinical space to revert to its original purpose. The vaccination unit in the ICC will also switch to predominantly giving second doses from next week, although a further series of days to give any remaining first doses have been identified later in the month.

Minister for Health, the Hon Samantha Sacramento MP, said: “We are now moving into the last phase of the GHA’s COVID-19 vaccination programme. It is truly amazing that the team from the GHA have managed to give over 38,000 doses of the vaccine in only 7 weeks.

“Unfortunately last weekend saw over 40 people either cancel their appointments or not turn up for their appointments, risking wasting precious vaccine and creating significantly more work for the staff and volunteers who have to find people to fill spaces at very short notice. Please can I ask that if people are unable to attend for genuine reasons that they give us as much notice as possible.

“The GHA teams have worked hard to contact all residents of Gibraltar to offer vaccination appointments. As we move into vaccinating people in the younger age bands, our teams are identifying a number of people who have changed their phone number and not updated their GHA record. We would therefore now like to ask anyone over the age of 16 who would like to have the vaccine to come forward and register at https://www.gha.gi/registration-for-gibraltar-residents or by phone on 200 66966”.