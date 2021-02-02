COVID-19 Vaccination Offered to University Students Returning to the UK

By
The Gibraltar Magazine
-
0
180
-advertisement-
-advertisement-
-advertisement-
-advertisement-
-advertisement-
-advertisement-
-advertisement-
-advertisement-
-advertisement-
-advertisement-
-advertisement-
-advertisement-

A number of university students have contacted the GHA to enquire about vaccination against the virus that causes Covid 19 before returning to university to continue their studies.

A dedicated on-line registration system has been created for these students to express interest in receiving the vaccine available online at https://www.gha.gi/university-students-register-of- interest-form/

The Minister for Health and Care, the Hon Samantha Sacramento, said: “Most university students, with the exception of those undertaking a degree with a clinical placement component, are considered to be in a low risk category for COVID-19 because of their age and therefore in a low priority group for vaccination. Although many universities remain closed and are teaching purely on an on-line basis, we are aware that some students will be required to travel to the UK or elsewhere in the near future to continue their studies. For these students we want to try to fully vaccinate them before they leave Gibraltar if possible. This strategy will protect the students, but more importantly will help protect older relatives in Gibraltar against COVID-19 when the students return home in the coming months. We would therefore like to invite any students with confirmation that they will be travelling abroad to university to register on-line using the link above so that the GHA can contact this group for vaccination.

-advertisement-
-advertisement-
-advertisement-
-advertisement-
-advertisement-
-advertisement-
-advertisement-
-advertisement-
-advertisement-
-advertisement-
-advertisement-
-advertisement-
Previous articleA Zookeepers’ Diary: February 2021
Next articleArt and Short Story Competition Winners
Avatar
The Gibraltar Magazine
https://thegibraltarmagazine.com
The Gibraltar Magazine is your monthly business, entertainment, and lifestyle source. Providing the community with the latest breaking news and quality content since 1995. Every month, 100 pages are packed with gripping features from a cross- section of the Gibraltarian community in business, culture and leisure. We have pledged to support the wealth of local talent, constantly promoting young artists, musicians, authors and entrepreneurs and presenting what’s on around the Rock. In the business section, we focus on finance, property, and gaming industries. Embracing the latest technology and updating our website daily, we’re able to provide increased and up-to-the-minute information. The magazine has been operating for 25 years, which speaks volumes for our forward-thinking team who strive to take a fresh direction each month, as well as our loyal readership and confidence of advertisers.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR