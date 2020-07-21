COVID-19 Testing Available at Locations around Gibraltar

Yesterday morning, a roving swabbing station provided COVID-19 tests to members of the public on Main Street for the first time. Between 7:30am and 12:00pm any member of the public over 16 years of age with a GHA health card was able to walk in to the station by the Piazza and request a test.

The swabbing station will return to the same location on Main Street every Monday. On Thursdays and Saturdays the mobile station will be at Morrison’s car park and on other days it will be at various locations around Gibraltar. Anyone over 16 years old with a valid GHA card can request a test there and then, without an appointment, but will not be able to request another test until 8 weeks have passed since the last one.

Swab tests for COVID-19 are now a simple throat swab, and no longer involves a nose swab. Most cases in Gibraltar to date have been asymptomatic, and members of the public who feel well are encouraged to be tested regularly as a precaution. Test results will be available within 24 hours and will be provided via a phone call.

The Public Health Laboratory established at the University of Gibraltar is now able to process over 300 tests daily. As we move closer to Rock Unlocked Gibraltar must keep on top of COVID-19, by keeping to our strict hygiene practices, and through aggressive testing and then tracing all contacts of those who test positive.

Minister for Public Health, the Hon Prof John Cortes, said: ‘It is important to remember that a negative result only means that you do not have COVID-19 in the moment that you were tested: maintaining strict hygiene and social distancing practices, and a healthy lifestyle, are crucial to protecting yourself and your loved ones from COVID-19 going forward. Please make use of these roving testing facilities and please follow the ongoing Public Health advice regarding hand washing and social distancing. Always remember, if you develop symptoms please self-isolate immediately and call 111.’