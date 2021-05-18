-advertisement-
-advertisement-
-advertisement-
-advertisement-
-advertisement-
-advertisement-
-advertisement-
-advertisement-
-advertisement-
-advertisement-
-advertisement-
-advertisement-

Gibraltar Cultural Services, on behalf of Her Majesty’s Government of Gibraltar, is reaching out to artists to design a memorial to befittingly commemorate the members of our community who we have sadly lost to COVID-19.

This monument will be permanently displayed at either Midtown Park, Commonwealth Park or some other appropriate venue.

Artists are encouraged to be creative with their choice of theme and design. They are required to provide a written element to be submitted alongside their design outlining the rationale behind their inspiration. The design will need to take into account the location and also consider the size, proportions and limitations of the area.

The chosen entry will in turn be created into a full-scale monument that will be displayed in a green area of Gibraltar.

The Chief Minister, the Hon Fabian Picardo QC MP, said: ‘The tragic loss of life to COVID-19 last winter was one of the darkest times in Gibraltar’s history. It is fitting that Gibraltar remembers and pays tribute to all those who we have lost with a memorial in our town centre. This will be a place of respect and remembrance, but also one of hope for the future and a symbol of Gibraltarian resilience.’

Entry forms, rules and visuals are available from the John Mackintosh Hall reception, the City Hall reception or online on www.culture.gi. The closing date for receipt of entries is Friday 11th June 2021.

For any enquiry please contact Gibraltar Cultural Services, Events Department, City Hall, Gibraltar on telephone +350 20067236 or email: [email protected].

-advertisement-
-advertisement-
-advertisement-
-advertisement-
-advertisement-
-advertisement-
-advertisement-
-advertisement-
-advertisement-
-advertisement-
-advertisement-
-advertisement-
Previous articleNew Panel for UK/Gibraltar Citizens
The Gibraltar Magazine
https://thegibraltarmagazine.com
The Gibraltar Magazine is your monthly business, entertainment, and lifestyle source. Providing the community with the latest breaking news and quality content since 1995. Every month, 100 pages are packed with gripping features from a cross- section of the Gibraltarian community in business, culture and leisure. We have pledged to support the wealth of local talent, constantly promoting young artists, musicians, authors and entrepreneurs and presenting what’s on around the Rock. In the business section, we focus on finance, property, and gaming industries. Embracing the latest technology and updating our website daily, we’re able to provide increased and up-to-the-minute information. The magazine has been operating for 25 years, which speaks volumes for our forward-thinking team who strive to take a fresh direction each month, as well as our loyal readership and confidence of advertisers.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR