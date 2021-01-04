2ND JANUARY 2021

My dear fellow Gibraltarians.

Thank you all for joining to watch this important live press conference from No6 Convent Place.

I am sorry to have to interrupt your Christmas and New Year holidays once again, not even 48 hours after my last press conference from No6.

And let me start by hoping that we all have a healthy, happy and prosperous 2021.

The reality, however, is that the numbers of new infections with COVID-19 in our community are remarkably high and concerning.

We are seeing rates of growth in new infections which are quite exponential and which are having a serious effect on the numbers of people hospitalised and the numbers of frontline workers in self- isolation.

The measures we took before Christmas and just after Christmas also, will not have percolated into these numbers yet.

We believe that those measures will have a positive effect on the rates of new infections.

But we can also see that the rate of community infection and community transmission is so high that we will not be able to turn down the rate of infection without more drastic measures.

With Christmas behind us, a curfew in place and all non-essential retail closed already, we need to further upscale the level of restrictions which are in place in order to have the best chance to control the virus as soon as possible.

We must also factor in when we want to take these measures. No doubt, this is the slowest time of the year for most businesses. It is a time when we are mostly spending time at home.