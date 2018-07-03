COVESTING in Gibraltar

Dmitrij Pruglo, the Founder and CEO of COVESTING visited Gibraltar as a guest speaker at the Token Market 2018 conference.

The visit provided a great opportunity to meet with Albert Isola, Minister for Commerce, Government of Gibraltar to discuss their plans for their Gibraltar venture.

COVESTING are applicants under the DLT Regulatory Framework and have established their presence in Gibraltar.

A Spokesperson said: “COVESTING’s move to Gibraltar has been as a result of the DLT legal framework and the support ecosystem being developed around this innovative sector. The firm appreciates the significant benefits of operating within a regulated framework in a business-friendly environment and with the legal and technical skills readily available. Subject to the successful completion of the licensing process COVESTING intends to provide a secure and legally compliant platform in the Cryptocurrency industry.”

COVESTING is in the process of developing a complete infrastructure for cryptocurrency investors and traders. Users will be able to receive education in crypto-currency trading, information on market analysis, enjoy copy-trading facilities. The COVESTING infrastructure includes four elements: Trading Terminal, Liquidity aggregation, Copy-Trading platform and Crypto Intelligence portal.

Also in attendance at the meeting was Anthony Provasoli.