Continent 8 Technologies hosted a record-breaking webinar featuring six of the iGaming industry’s most successful leaders.

The leading global infrastructure partner to many of the world’s biggest iGaming brands has a data centre and point of presence in Gibraltar which are part of the company’s global network that spans 60 locations across Europe, Asia and the Americas.

Continent 8’s ‘The Return of the Leaders and Legends’ webinar on February 2nd was powered by EGR, the biggest B2B publisher and networking group for the global gaming and gambling industry. With 1,154 people registering to attend, it attracted the biggest ever audience for an EGR webinar.

The panellists (all from businesses that are Continent 8 clients) were Matt King, CEO, FanDuel Group; John Coleman, CEO, Microgaming; Shimon Akad, COO, Playtech; Jordan Levin, CEO, Scientific Games Digital; Yaniv Sherman, Senior VP, US, 888 holdings PLC; and Matt Kalish, Co-founder and President of North America, DraftKings. The webinar was chaired by Micky Swindale Partner, KPMG Global Gaming Team. The webinar was chaired by Micky Swindale, Partner, KPMG Global Gaming Team. In addition to Continent 8, several of the businesses represented in the webinar are also big players in Gibraltar’s iGaming sector. During a fascinating one-hour discussion the leaders and legends gave their expert views on the industry’s hottest topics, including the impact of the pandemic; industry innovation; strong growth in regulated US sports betting; plus security, compliance and regulatory challenges.

Roberta Castle, Chief Revenue Officer, Continent 8, said: “Last February at ICE London, we worked with our clients to organise a very successful leaders and legends panel discussion on our stand. As we were unable to meet at ICE London this year, we decided go digital with a webinar featuring six excellent panellists whose experience and insight are respected across the global iGaming industry. We’re delighted with the level of interest in the webinar, and would like to thank all of our leaders and legends for taking part, Micky Swindale who was an excellent moderator, EGR, and of course everyone who attended.”

Shimon Akad, COO, Playtech, said: “Our thanks go to Continent 8 and EGR for designing and executing such an enjoyable and insightful session. High quality events like this bring collaboration, thought leadership and engagement to the industry, which is needed now more than ever. Given Continent 8’s robust position in the industry they are uniquely placed to bring the industry together in these ways, and we thank them for their continued partnership.”

Jordan Levin, CEO, Scientific Games Digital, commented: “While we definitely miss the value of sessions like this in person, Continent 8 and EGR did a terrific job of making the session dynamic and valuable in a virtual format. Thank you to Continent 8 for organizing the session, and for being great partners to Scientific Games and the industry as a whole.”

If you missed the webinar, here are the 5 key takeaways along with the video replay.