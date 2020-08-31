Instagram – or ‘beautygram’, as I like to call it – is brimming with shots and stories of the latest beauty tools. However, the fact is that beauty devices have been around for decades, far longer than the social media app itself. Most notably, hair styling tools and hair removal devices such as epilators have donned bathroom cabinets for years. But in recent times we have seen a surge of skincare devices being released which promise salon results at home and which also happen to be oh-so-Instagramable.

I’m talking about rose quartz facial rollers, LED masks, electronic cleansing brushes and many more.

Why are these so on trend at the moment? Is it just a fad? Or are people simply embracing these new tools because they are so very effective? Is it also just a coincidence that they happen to be so expertly marketed and beautifully packaged?

The top online beauty websites all have sections devoted exclusively to beauty tools, which goes to show how very lucrative this area of the beauty industry really is. When browsing through this impressive arsenal of products it is hard to imagine exactly what purpose each would serve… thankfully, we have YouTube tutorials and many online reviews available to lend a helping hand.

As a devoted beauty consumer, I must admit that I myself have only dipped my toes into this beauty sub section. I bought my first rose quartz roller completely on a whim after rooting for bargains in the TK Maxx beauty aisle last summer. At the time I had no idea what the benefits of these rollers were, but as a result of the ‘Instagram effect’ found myself purchasing it anyway. Following this I started to research beauty tools in more detail, only to find that I had only uncovered the tip of the iceberg. These rollers were just the beginning; it seemed many beauty fans out there were far more invested in beauty tools than I was and were purchasing products such as LED facemasks which are priced at an eye watering £430. I found myself asking, are these products truly effective or just a fad, i.e a popular consequence of the infinite reach of social media?

I do find this new beauty terrain somewhat fascinating as it reflects how technology, beauty and innovation can come together. Below I’ve shared some of the most popular tools of the moment – which may just possibly be on my very long beauty wish list.

Foreo Luna Mini 2 Facial Cleansing Brush, £99

This Swedish brand can be described as the current leader in the electronic beauty device industry. They first launched Luna, their signature facial cleansing brush, in 2013 and have since earned cult status, winning an impressive collection of beauty awards. The Luna was revolutionary because unlike all other cleansing brushes before it, it was not made up of nylon bristles which can be quite abrasive and harsh on skin. Instead, the Foreo Luna is made of finer gentler silicone bristles.

Foreo went even further in cementing the relationship between beauty and technology when they launched their app – all their devices can be synced to your phone and controlled via the Foreo app. Beautiful!

Herbivore Jade Facial Roller, £26

Most users of the social media app Instagram with an interest in beauty will have no doubt come across a sponsored post promoting jade or rose quartz rollers. You may have even been tempted to purchase one, but does anyone really know what they do?

For centuries these semi-precious stones have been celebrated for their healing properties. Rose Quartz is said to dispel negativity and promote self-love, whereas jade is meant to soothe the mind.

These rollers claim to aid lymphatic drainage, depuffing skin and stimulating circulation. They also work exceptionally well when combined with facial oils and serums.

Dr Dennis Goss Drx SpectraLite FaceWare Pro, £430

This LED face mask boasts being able to ‘treat years in minutes with zero downtime’. It’s a medical grade mask which is lined with anti-acne blue light, 100 red LED lights and 62 blue LED lights which work together to target a whole host of skin concerns. It is said to smoothen wrinkles, firm skin and combat discoloration.

Out of those who took part in Dr Dennis Gross’s clinical study, 97% claimed that they saw changes to their skin within two weeks of using it. Which begs the question, is this really the fountain of youth or just a very expensive accessory?

Dermaflash Luxe, £180

You may be acquainted with the practice of dermaplaning, an exfoliating treatment which involves taking a scalpel to gently shave away peach fuzz and other microscopic debris from the skin such as dead skin cells to reveal a radiant and smooth complexion. It’s a treatment which is now available in salons and even forms a part of some facials.

Dermaplane scalpels are usually sold as separate manual scalpels, however, Dermaflash has gone one step further by releasing an electronic version which can be gently glided over the face. However, as this practice involves literally very gently shaving your face many are reluctant to try it out of fear that it will result in an overgrowth of coarse facial hair. Dermaflash have done their research and quickly dismiss this myth claiming that shaving does not affect the hair follicle itself. They explain that cutting a hair gets rid of the thinner tapered end which is why it may feel like hair is thicker after shaving, when in fact it has just been shortened.

I myself was quite skeptical about dermaplaning and I have not yet taken the plunge, but I must admit that I have heard rave reviews and the beauty industry appears to be full of praise for this new skincare step.

NuFace Mini Facial Toning Device, £167

Aesthetician Carol Cole founded NuFace, a non-invasive tool which is said to firm and sculpt. It works by mimicking cell activity to promote further skin repair and the production of collagen for a plumper and more youthful complexion. Meaning that the appearance of wrinkles will diminish over time.

Before use, skin has to be prepped by cleansing to ensure all makeup and oils are removed from the face. A leave on primer also has to be applied to allow the device to glide over your face effortlessly.

It seems that ‘toning’ is no longer simply reserved for the gym.