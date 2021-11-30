From fabulous budget buys to the plushest of luxury splurges, when it comes to Christmas gifts, beauty and cosmetics have got you covered.

However, gifting beauty goods is about much more than just makeup and all things glam (although we love those too). There really is something for everyone. For example, for those with a penchant for technology there are a whole host of cutting-edge gadgets that promise to turn back the clock and rejuvenate skin. Most notably, Swedish brand Foreo has made waves in recent years with its range of electronic devices which target different skincare needs.

Are you buying for someone who prefers a quiet night in? There are plenty of products centred around selfcare and bringing some much-needed balance into daily life. Look to wellness brand Therapie, the creation of renowned aromatherapist Michelle Roques-O’Neil. The brand hosts a whole range targeted at restoring energy levels and promoting relaxation.

Perhaps you think you’ve seen it all when it comes to beauty buys and you want to find something truly original? Why not turn to luxury brand Slip who have created highly coveted pillow cases out of silk, with a focus on anti-aging, anti-sleep creasing and anti-bed head benefits. It is no wonder that they describe themselves as ‘beauty, not bedding’.

So whether you’re on a strict budget for your office Secret Santa gift, or on the hunt for something super special for someone who deserves to be pampered (even if that someone is yourself) this list of gifting ideas has got your back. So ready, steady, shop!

Budget – Under £25

Benefit Lash Dream Team Mascara Trio, £21.50

This trio is made up of Benefits most popular mascaras, including Roller Lash, BADgal Bang and They’re Real! Not only will this make a great stocking filler for a mascara lover but it’s also amazing value as the set is actually worth £38.50. Love a Christmas bargain!

Pixi Glow Tonic Ornament – 100ml, £10

What skincare aficionado wouldn’t love to find this cult toner hanging on their tree? Pixi beauty are renowned for their toners and Glow Tonic is definitely the jewel in their crown.

Molton Brown Woody and Aromatic Christmas Cracker, £20

No festive Christmas gift list would be complete without mentioning Molton Brown. This festive cracker includes a selection of mini shower gels. These are great for travel or for sampling their different scents.

Beauty Gadgets

Foreo Bear Microcurrent Facial Toning Device, £279

Who said working out had to be at the gym? Lovers of skincare and tech will be pleased to know that Foreo’s bear comes with a range of facial workouts that you can sync your device to through the Foreo app. Microcurrent spheres glide over your skin to encourage collagen production through electrical currents that are said to mimic the body’s own natural processes. I’m sold!

Dr Dennis Gross Spectralite Faceware Bundle, £469

Dermatologist Dr Dennis Gross is a true pioneer in the skincare world; his brand was inspired by the skincare concerns of patients who would visit his NYC clinic. This bundle includes all of the brands top products and will undoubtedly be at the top of every skincare fan’s wish list. The DRx Specrtalite Faceware Pro mask has gained cult status. It’s a medical grade mask lined with anti-acne blue light and red light. These lights work together to combat a range of skincare concerns. Another of the brands most notable creations is the alpha beta daily peels which target fine lines, open pores, blemishes, scarring and hyperpigmentation. There is also a saving when buying this bundle as all these products combined would usually retail at £573.

Ultra-Glam

Hourglass Ambient Lighting Edit – Universe Unlocked, £79

This four-in-one product contains blushers, bronzer, highlighter and a finishing powder packed into a gorgeously presented palette which will make the perfect makeup gift.

A Little Bit Extra

Angela Caglia Quartz Eye Mask, £110

Rose quartz has been highly celebrated for its calming energy and soothing properties – just as celebrity aesthetician Angela Caglia (the brains behind this brand) is renowned as the ‘Hollywood Glow Girl’. After completing your normal skincare regimen, supercharge your routine and bring the spa experience home by adding this indulgent eye mask to your Christmas list.

Slip Beauty on the Go! Travel Set, £119

Once your face has caressed a Slip silk pillow there really is no going back to normal bedding. This luxury item promises to aid anti-aging as the smooth silk surface means that your skin is less likely to crease when you sleep. The same can be said for your hair; these pillow cases are said to be blow dry protecting too. This wonderful travel set also comes with a sleeping mask for the ultimate sleep experience.

Self-Care

Therapie Discovery Kit, £44

This is the ultimate gift for anyone who fancies recharging their energy levels and delving into selfcare this holiday season. The set boasts some of Therapie’s best sellers, all of which are created to help melt away stress and promote mental wellbeing. This stuff really works. My top picks are their Restore Aura Spray and Himalayan detox bath salts.