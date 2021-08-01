There are so many hyped-up beauty products in the industry right now. We see them gracing bloggers shelves, they’re super Instagrammable, and every Youtuber will give you a hundred reasons as to why you absolutely need to have them in your beauty arsenal.

However, just because there is a certain amount of hype surrounding a product does not necessarily mean that it is particularly good or that it will work for you. After all, the dictionary definition of ‘hype’ is: ‘Extravagant or intensive publicity or promotion.’ Which does not exactly translate to ‘super effective product which does exactly what it says on the bottle’. If only it were that easy!

I must admit that I have often fallen prey to the allure of purchasing hyped up products. Not necessarily because I believe that said product will be as amazingly life changing as everyone claims it will be, but because curiosity often gets the better of me. I want to be able to judge it for myself. Even if I end up passionately loathing it. I suppose it is the beauty bloggers equivalent of being able to say ‘I was there’.

My conclusion? Trends and buzz words come and go. It is those products and brands that really work which will stand the test of time and go on to become cult classics, and there are plenty of those too (but that’s an article for another time!). Hopefully this piece will help you decide which tried and tested hyped up products of recent times you should purchase or which you should immediately remove from your basket.

Drunk Elephant Lala Retro Whipped Cream (50ml, £50) = BELIEVE THE HYPE

I can honestly hand on heart say that I have yet to try a drunk elephant product that I haven’t absolutely loved. The brand as a whole has been massively hyped up so I approached it with scepticism. I was however blown away – they are much more than cute packaging and clever marketing. The brands focus is on biocompatible actives, which basically translates to ingredients that your skin can recognise and use. This means they also adopt an ingredient elimination process which means you won’t find any drying oils, silicones, Sodium Lauryl Sulphate, fragrances or dyes in any of their products.

Lala retro cream is a versatile lightweight moisturiser with a fluffy whipped cream texture. It can be used day, or night on any part of the body which is parched and in need of hydration. But just because it’s light does not make it any less of a potent moisturiser. It’s packed with ceramides which are great in supporting the building blocks of your skin. It also happens to be one of my favourite ingredients in skincare. Lala retro can also be mixed with any drunk elephant serum or oil for a supercharged boost of skincare wow.

Olaplex No7 Bonding Oil (30ml, £26) = BELIEVE THE HYPE

I have spoken about this brand before but I could not write an article about hyped up products without mentioning this. It really is that good. I have thick coarse hair and nothing tames my locks quite like this does. What makes Olaplex such an effective range? It contains a patented bonding ingredient which seeks out brittle or broken bonds in the hair and repairs them. This makes it especially effective on hair which has undergone its fair share of bleach or thermal damage (it’s a double hands up from me!).

I would love to go into detail about every product in the range because I love them all so much but my word count will not permit it. So I leave you with one of my holy grails, the Olaplex Bonding Oil, which is step 7 in the range (there are 8 steps in total). I apply this on dry hair before styling, or sometimes over styled hair for a little extra TLC. Its taming powers are unreal and the added glossiness it delivers is an added bonus too! But remember to use it in small doses as a few drops go a long way.

Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Pink Juice Moisturiser (60ml, £36) = REMOVE FROM BASKET

The packaging is gorgeous and the cult following is pretty much unrivalled. Glow Recipe’s Watermelon Glow range is heavily hyped and promises the kind of radiance that is described as ‘glass skin’. It has an impressive ingredients list, packed with vitamins, antioxidants and one of my fave go-to hydrators, Hyaluronic Acid of course! However, not even this could save it from making my ‘remove from basket’ list.

I was excited to try the gel-like formula as I do love a lightweight moisturiser, but much to my dismay I did not find this moisturising at all. The results were more sticky than glassy. The consistency just seemed to stick and sit on the surface of my skin. That being said, I haven’t given up on the brand completely just yet. They have some other ranges on offer which I am yet to try, so fingers crossed for those.

Thank You Farmer, Sun Protect Water Cream (50mml £18) = REMOVE FROM BASKET

I love being introduced to new brands and more specifically new sunscreens. The search for the perfect sunscreen is always a perilous one as we have to balance the right mix of protection, non-greasiness and staying power.

Staying power? Yes, no one wants an SPF that melts off and takes all their makeup off with it right? Well, if you feel this way too then you probably want to steer clear of this one. I really wanted to love this sunscreen but unfortunately as the day went on, this slid right off with it. It is probably a better option for the winter months as it may have more staying power in cooler weather.

Laura Mercier Translucent Loose Setting Powder (£32) = BELIEVE THE HYPE

It is described as the “undisputed cult classic setting powder” and even this is a huge understatement. This stuff is miraculous. I’ve never been a huge lover of setting powders. I always thought powders only served to highlight flaws as they can get caught in every nook and cranny. This is definitely not the case in this offering by Laura Mercier. Think weightless, light reflecting particles which actually work to minimise the look of pores and imperfections, whilst adding a gorgeous dose of subtle glow.

Ever since I incorporated this into my makeup routine I have been repeatedly complimented and asked what I’m doing differently. To which I always respond: “Literally nothing, I can’t take credit for it. Its makeup!” – although I do like to believe the legwork I put in with my carefully cultivated skincare regimen goes some way to contributing to the glow too!

RevitaLash (2ml, £89) = BELIEVE THE HYPE

Do you find yourself wishing that you had been blessed with long, thick, enviable lashes? You no longer have to rely on the genetics lottery for that or commit to the expense of eyelash extensions. Yes, Revitalash is pricey but one tube can last you months so it is still much cheaper than paying repeated visits to the salon. It’s a serum which is applied daily on to the lash line and is packed with peptides and natural botanicals. It promotes growth and resilience whilst minimising breakage. Within two weeks I started to see results in the form of longer, fuller lashes. It really is that simple!

Aesop, A Rose By Any Other Name Body Cleaner (500ml £33) = REMOVE FROM BASKET

I absolutely love Aesop and I don’t have a bad word to say about the brand as a whole. Their whole aesthetic is fabulous and they have some products which I really do love. It therefore pains me to admit that their body cleanser left me wanting more. If I spend £33 on what is essentially a shower gel I want to be completely wowed. Perhaps it was as a result of my very high expectations that I was left feeling disappointed. I went for the ‘A Rose By Any Other Name’ cleanser. I loved the name for starters. And secondly, I am a fan of all things rose scented.

Disappointingly the scent was barely there and definitely didn’t linger, it actually didn’t smell any better than a shower gel you can pick up at the supermarket for literally a tenth of the price. My advice? If you want to try Aesop products stick to their Geranium Leaf range – now that is really special!