Command Paper for Domestic Abuse

To mark the UN International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, the Minister for Justice and Equality last month published a Command Paper for a Bill for an Act specifically dedicated to offences relating to domestic abuse. The landmark, standalone and consolidated piece of legislation seeks to enshrine in law the protection of victims of domestic abuse.

The consultation process for the Command Paper will run for a period of 6 weeks and will conclude at midday on Wednesday 13th January 2021.

The two most fundamental changes that this proposed piece of legislation will introduce will be the introduction of a definition of domestic abuse in statute and the introduction of domestic abuse protection notices and orders.

The definition of abusive behaviour in the Command Paper includes violence, threats or coercive or controlling behaviour (such as making the person dependent or subordinate, isolating the person, controlling or regulating day-to-day activities or making the person feel frightened, humiliated, degraded, punished or intimidated). This behaviour includes saying something or communicating something as well as doing it (and can include failing to say or do something) and that behaviour can be directed at a person in different ways including conduct towards property and using third parties. The offence of domestic abuse is punishable with up to 14 years’ imprisonment

The scope of those who are captured as victims or offenders in this legislation is also wider and the offence may be committed whether or not the behaviour causes harm or not. Additionally, the fact that harm is not required does not mean that evidence of harm cannot be brought before the court.

The new powers will include domestic abuse protection notices and orders. Notices are issued by police officers of at least the rank of Chief Inspector where the officer believes that the person has been abusive to a personally connected person and that the notice is necessary to protect that person from abuse or the risk of abuse. Before issuing a notice, the officer must take into account a number of issues including the welfare of any child and the opinion of the victim. A domestic abuse protection order is a court issued version of the notice made on application or as a part of other proceedings (including family, criminal and civil actions). The application for an order may be made by the person for whose protection the order is sought or by the Commissioner of Police.