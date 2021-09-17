The latest show will be Millican’s sixth international run. Throughout Bobby Dazzler, Millican will discuss a diverse array of life experiences and ideas, including how to throw poo over a wall, a surprisingly funny smear test and how truly awful a floatation tank can actually be.

Sarah has spent the last year writing jokes and growing her backside. She can’t wait to get back on the road and make you laugh.

Sarah Millican: Bobby Dazzler

Date: SATURDAY 21ST MAY 2022

Venue: ST MICHAEL’S CAVE – GIBRALTAR

(Tickets from £35 released Friday 17th Sept at 11:00am on buytickets.gi.)