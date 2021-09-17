-advertisement-
-advertisement-
-advertisement-
-advertisement-
-advertisement-
-advertisement-
-advertisement-
-advertisement-
-advertisement-
-advertisement-
-advertisement-
-advertisement-

The latest show will be Millican’s sixth international run. Throughout Bobby Dazzler, Millican will discuss a diverse array of life experiences and ideas, including how to throw poo over a wall, a surprisingly funny smear test and how truly awful a floatation tank can actually be.

Sarah has spent the last year writing jokes and growing her backside. She can’t wait to get back on the road and make you laugh.

Sarah Millican: Bobby Dazzler
Date: SATURDAY 21ST MAY 2022
Venue: ST MICHAEL’S CAVE – GIBRALTAR

(Tickets from £35 released Friday 17th Sept at 11:00am on buytickets.gi.)

-advertisement-
-advertisement-
-advertisement-
-advertisement-
-advertisement-
-advertisement-
-advertisement-
-advertisement-
-advertisement-
-advertisement-
-advertisement-
-advertisement-
Previous articleMinister Daryanani at London International Shipping Week (LISW)
The Gibraltar Magazine
https://thegibraltarmagazine.com
The Gibraltar Magazine is your monthly business, entertainment, and lifestyle source. Providing the community with the latest breaking news and quality content since 1995. Every month, 100 pages are packed with gripping features from a cross- section of the Gibraltarian community in business, culture and leisure. We have pledged to support the wealth of local talent, constantly promoting young artists, musicians, authors and entrepreneurs and presenting what’s on around the Rock. In the business section, we focus on finance, property, and gaming industries. Embracing the latest technology and updating our website daily, we’re able to provide increased and up-to-the-minute information. The magazine has been operating for 25 years, which speaks volumes for our forward-thinking team who strive to take a fresh direction each month, as well as our loyal readership and confidence of advertisers.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR