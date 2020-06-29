In the early hours of this morning at approximately 03:30, the GPA’s Vessel Traffic Services (VTS) centre received a call from vessel Stena Drillmax, anchored at the Eastern Anchorage, informing that a small sailing boat had collided with her in heavy fog. Immediate contact was made with the sailing boat who advised he was taking in water. The VTS immediately initiated the search and rescue protocol and deployed HM Customs ‘Searcher’ with the assistance of a local service craft ‘Ultimate Dream’ to find the sailing boat in the heavy fog.

Once on scene, the Captain of the yacht declared that his vessel was taking on water but that it was being contained in a watertight compartment at the bow. The sailing catamaran followed both HM Customs ‘Searcher’ and the ‘Ultimate Dream’ to a berth within the port where the damage could be assessed. The sailing boat is in a safe condition and the Captain is making arrangements to repair his boat.

The GPA would like to thanks all those involved in this operation for their quick and professional response.