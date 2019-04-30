By The Gibraltar Vegan

This dish is not only easy to make, it is cheap, it tastes fantastic the next day and you can make it as thick or as runny as you like.

Make a large batch for meal prep or to freeze for another day.

This makes six bowls.

INGREDIENTS

250G Green Lentils (soaked overnight or for 8 hours)

2 Medium Sized Carrots

1 Large Yellow Pepper

1 Leek

5 Cloves Garlic

2 400g Cans Of Coconut Milk (i use puro organic)

4 tsp Turmeric

½ tsp Garlic Pepper

1,500ml Vegetable Stock (I use kallo very low salt organic)

METHOD

1. Ensure the lentils have soaked overnight or for 8 hours.

2. Cut the carrots and the pepper into cubes, slice the leek and dice the garlic.

3. Place the lentils, vegetables, turmeric, garlic pepper, stock into a pot and boil, stirring occasionally.

4. Once boiled, stir in the coconut milk one can at a time.

5. Leave it to cook on a low heat, such as four on an electric hob for 20-25 mins.

6. Eat by itself or serve with noodles or rice for a more filling meal.