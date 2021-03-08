Gibraltar Cultural Services, on behalf of the Ministry of Culture, is pleased to present a Classical Concert organised by the Gibraltar Philharmonic Society, in March 2021 as part of its cultural programme.

The concert was originally scheduled for the 7th January 2021 as the New Year’s Classical Concert, which was regrettably unable to take place due to the national lockdown.

This revised production, will feature The European Sinfonietta conducted by Gibraltarian Karel Mark Chichon OBE GMH. This musical extravaganza will be aired on the 14th of March at 7pm on the Music Box Channel and can be viewed locally on Umee, Sofi and Gibfibre as well as streamed on GCS Facebook page. This exciting programme, will include well known works from Mozart, Tchaikovsky, and other composers, with popular classics, and some surprises, for the whole family to enjoy.

Due to Covid-19 regulations, the Gibraltar Philharmonic Society has presented a smaller orchestra. This concert has been pre-recorded allowing for the required social distancing, and was fully compliant with the limit on numbers at the time of recording.

The Minister for Culture, the Hon Prof Dr. John Cortes MP said: ‘Yet again we see a cultural activity produced in a different way, sadly into 2021. But it is happening! And, like we have been ensuring throughout the pandemic at my Ministry for Culture and at GCS, the show does go on. I am very pleased indeed that the Gibraltar Philharmonic Society have been able to deliver this concert, and sincerelythankthemformakingithappen,andfortheirpatiencethroughoutthepandemic. Weare particularly privileged this year to have our very own Karel Chichon directing the Orchestra. It is always a proud pleasure to see him direct! I like to think that this marks the start of a great year for Culture.’

James Lasry, chairman of the Gibraltar Philharmonic Society said “We have had to be particularly creative this year to produce concerts that are safe and appealing. We are particularly gratified that Maestro Chichon has stepped into the breach to deliver a first class concert.”