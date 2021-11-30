Recipe by The Gibraltar Vegan, follow instagram.com/thegibraltarvegan for updates

Marzipan is one of those things that go great on a Christmas or Battenberg cake, wrapped in chocolate or by itself. Marzipan is traditionally made with egg but water really does the same thing and makes it vegan. This easy recipe has been made with Erythritol a vegan sweetener as a nod to the fact that last month was diabetes awareness month. In addition, some people may be looking to reduce their sugar intake where possible over the indulgent Christmas.

INGREDIENTS

100g ground almonds

80g Erythritol

1½tbsp water

3/4tbsp almond extract

METHOD

1. Weight out your ingredients into a bowl and mix it all together until you have a nice solid ball.

2. Place in the fridge for a half hour if you have time.

3. Take out of the fridge and with cold hands break off bits of the balls and roll these into smaller balls or Christmassy shapes.