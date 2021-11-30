-advertisement-
Recipe by  The Gibraltar Vegan, follow instagram.com/thegibraltarvegan for updates

Marzipan is one of those things that go great on a Christmas or Battenberg cake, wrapped in chocolate or by itself. Marzipan is traditionally made with egg but water really does the same thing and makes it vegan. This easy recipe has been made with Erythritol a vegan sweetener as a nod to the fact that last month was diabetes awareness month. In addition, some people may be looking to reduce their sugar intake where possible over the indulgent Christmas. 

INGREDIENTS

  • 100g ground almonds
  • 80g Erythritol
  • 1½tbsp water
  • 3/4tbsp almond extract

METHOD

1. Weight out your ingredients into a bowl and mix it all together until you have a nice solid ball.

2. Place in the fridge for a half hour if you have time.

3. Take out of the fridge and with cold hands break off bits of the balls and roll these into smaller balls or Christmassy shapes.

The Gibraltar Vegan
http://www.instagram.com/thegibraltarvegan
Vegan since 2015, she is a lover of food and loves to try out new dishes, be it at home or dining out. This passion for creating new dishes led her to invent easy, tasty recipes that anyone can try, and that are now shared with The Gibraltar Magazine readers. Her gnocchi pesto dish is a firm favourite with everyone who has tried it. She loves opening her cupboard, and like an artist who mixes their paints to create new colours, she likes to combine, add and marry up foods with each other to create new dishes. Her mother used to say to her “You have to eat your mistakes”, luckily she said she doesn’t make too many but they are always eaten.

