As we approach the end of the festive period, the Department of the Environment, Sustainability, Climate Change and Heritage would like to remind people of the recycling programme for real Christmas trees.

The species generally used for Christmas trees, even if rooted, will not survive in Gibraltar’s climate. Recycling trees by turning them into mulch for use in planted areas helps to protect soils around Gibraltar and minimises the amount of waste going to landfill.

Members of the public are encouraged to recycle any real Christmas trees by removing all decorations and depositing them at the Civic Amenities Facility on Europa Advance Road. The facility is open seven days a week from 8am to 8 pm Monday – Friday and 9 am to 5pm at weekends. The trees will then be shredded for mulch by staff from the Department of the Environment and Climate Change and used in planted areas around Gibraltar.

For any further information please contact the Department on 20044103 or e-mail [email protected]