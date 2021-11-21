-advertisement-
Gibraltar Cultural Services, on behalf of the Ministry of Culture, can confirm that due to continued COVID guidelines, the Christmas Festival of Lights will this year be a broadcast and online event.

As was the case last year, the event will be a production known as ‘The Spirit of Christmas.’ Working alongside the Gibraltar Electricity Authority, GAMPA and Gibmedia, the show will feature local dancers and singers, all pre-recorded prior to airing on GBC TV and GCS Facebook. Last year’s production was a great success and very well received by all sectors of the community. In keeping to guidelines approved by the Director of Public Health the performers will be recorded as individuals or small groups and all recordings thereafter edited into a continuous production.

The Government of Gibraltar and organisers invite everyone in Gibraltar to view ‘The Spirit of Christmas’ on both platforms on 26th November 2021 at 7pm.

The traditional Christmas lights will be switched on as from 26th November 2021. The illuminations will thereafter come on, automatically, every day until the 6th January 2022.
The public is reminded that there will be no live event at either Casemates or the Piazza.

For further information please contact the Events Department, Gibraltar Cultural Services, on Tel. 20067236 or email: [email protected].

 

