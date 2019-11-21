This year’s Christmas Festival of Lights, organised by the Gibraltar Cultural Services and the Gibraltar Electricity Authority, will be held at on Friday 22nd November 2019 at Casemates Square and the organisers invite everyone in Gibraltar to attend.

The entertainment will be provided by Christian Santos and commence at 6pm with live music, song and dance. Father Christmas will switch on the Christmas Lights at approximately 7:30pm and this will be followed by the opening of the Santa’s Grotto at Casemates Square.

The programme of events includes:

6:15pm – Performances by the Calpe Band, Band & Drums Association with the Sea Scouts Pipe & Drum Band, the St Anne’s Middle School Choir, GAMPA choir and Danza Academy.

7:15pm – Video Presentation.

7:30pm – Switch-on Christmas Lights ceremony 7:40pm – Opening of Santa’s Grotto.

Following the switching-on ceremony, the illuminations will light up automatically every day until the 6th January 2020. As customary they will remain on throughout the nights of Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year’s Eve and the 5th January 2020.